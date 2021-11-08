Bluepeak Becomes Official Partner Of Oklahoma State Athletics Innovative Internet Provider to Showcase its Brand at Cowboy and Cowgirl Sporting Events Through 2022

STILLWATER, Okla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluepeak , an innovative fiber internet provider, and Oklahoma State Athletics announced today that Bluepeak has become an official partner of the OSU Cowboys & Cowgirls. Bluepeak's relationship will include supporting the remaining home football games in 2021 and the entire 2022 season; men's and women's basketball, wrestling and baseball seasons, as well as various on-site displays and events in-stadium and through OSU Athletics' official digital platforms.

"Oklahoma is incredibly important to Bluepeak and OSU is at the heart of both Stillwater and the region," said Rich Fish, CEO of Bluepeak. "Bluepeak is not only a different kind of provider offering faster, more reliable speeds that will better connect homes, businesses and organizations, but we're also a company that invests in the communities in which we do business. We're thrilled to be a partner of Oklahoma State Athletics and to bring state-of-the-art, fiber-based broadband services to Stillwater and other communities in Oklahoma."

Bluepeak announced in September its expansion into Stillwater, bringing a high-speed fiber network to meet the growing needs of the community. The approximate $25 million expansion effort will bring Bluepeak service to nearly 23,000 residents and businesses in Stillwater. Bluepeak will break ground on construction of the fiber network on November 10 and will begin providing service to customers early in 2022.

"We welcome Bluepeak to the Oklahoma State Athletics' corporate partner family and look forward to working with their team in connecting with a loyal and passionate fanbase as the company expands into Stillwater," said Kip Racy, vice president and general manager for Cowboy Sports Properties, the university's athletics multimedia rightsholder and locally based LEARFIELD team.

Oklahoma residents are encouraged to visit mybluepeak.com to learn more about Bluepeak and receive the latest updates.

Bluepeak is building a faster, more reliable internet without the things that get in the way of great service—like red tape, hidden fees, and slow response times. Offering up to 5 gigabits of speed for residential customers and 10 gigabits for businesses, Bluepeak is a whole new ballgame — from internet to TV, to connecting every device in a home, to powering a business, Bluepeak not only provides the best fiber connections in the communities it serves, but also meets the growing needs for how its customers live.

Bluepeak (Clarity Telecom LLC) is known as Vast Broadband today in South Dakota and portions of western Minnesota until those markets rebrand as Bluepeak in the summer of 2022. Visit www.meetbluepeak.com to learn more.

