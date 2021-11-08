Eleven MJH Life Sciences™ Brands Announce Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) with GenesisCare

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MJH Life Sciences™ is pleased to announce that 11 of its brands have teamed up with GenesisCare: The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC), Contagion® Live, CURE Media Group, HCPLive®, NeurologyLive®, OncLive®, Ophthalmology Times®, Optometry Times®, Pharmacy Times®, Targeted Oncology™, and Urology Times®.

"We are thrilled to have several brands team up with GenesisCare," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™. "I am confident that the collaborative effort between our publications and this reputable organization will result in outstanding initiatives that will help us to continue delivering the vital information physicians need to maximize positive patient outcomes."

GenesisCare is a premier provider of cancer and urology care, with more than 300 expert physicians in the United States who provide access to some of the most advanced technologies and whose teams are dedicated to putting their patients' first. GenesisCare has more than 440 cancer centers across the globe allowing both patients and physicians access to evidenced-based care, novel therapies, and the latest technology to achieve the best possible patient outcomes.

Additionally, GenesisCare offers urology and pulmonology care across the United States in 170+ medical offices. Their team of over 5,000 skilled healthcare professionals design better care experiences to optimize patient outcomes. GenesisCare is also affiliated with nearly 1,000 expert physicians who contribute to high-quality patient care and global clinical trials.

The SAP program partners with leading medical associations, health plans, advocacy groups and medical institutions to increase their national reach and visibility. By utilizing the MJH Life Sciences™ communication platform, these groups can showcase groundbreaking initiatives, content, research, and thought leadership. The SAP program also fosters collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, AJMC, Contagion Live, CURE Media Group, HCPLive, NeurologyLive®, OncLive®, Ophthalmology Times®, Optometry Times®, Pharmacy Times®, Targeted Oncology™, and Urology Times® will work with GenesisCare to share information and help optimize patient outcomes.

About MJH Life Sciences™

MJH Life Sciences™ is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs, and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com.



