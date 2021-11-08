Hormel Foods Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET) on Thursday, December 9, 2021, to discuss its 2021 fourth quarter and full-year financial results. The company will issue its earnings press release around 5:30 a.m. CT (6:30 a.m. ET).

WHEN: Thursday, December 9, 2021

8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET) WEBCAST: To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, go to the company's website, http://www.hormelfoods.com, click on Investors, and you will find a link to the webcast.



PHONE: Dial toll-free 888-317-6003 at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

From outside the United States, call 412-317-6061. Please note: all dial-in participants should quote the conference ID of 1422051 to access the call.

If you have difficulty accessing the call, please contact: Chorus Call Customer Service (800) 967-4633



AUDIO REPLAY: To listen to a replay of the conference call, go to the company's website http://www.hormelfoods.com, click on Investors, then click on News & Events and you will find a link to the webcast.

