Treat Yourself, Tampa Bay! Red Ribbon Bakeshop Opens 1st Store in Florida Bringing Its Signature Baked Goods to Pinellas Park with Grand Opening on November 12, 2021 Filipino-founded bakery brand offers delicious array of sweet and savory treats for both special occasions and everyday snacking

WEST COVINA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Ribbon Bakeshop Inc., a Philippines-founded bakery brand that offers an array of sweet and savory baked goods inspired by authentic Filipino ingredients and flavors, will open its doors in Pinellas Park, Florida, on November 12, 2021. While the new store will inherently cater to Tampa Bay's Filipino-American community with its many "taste of home" offerings, it will also provide a delightful opportunity for curious newcomers to try something deliciously new.

The Pinellas Park store marks the brand's first location in Florida and its 34th store to open in the U.S. Located at 4053 Park Boulevard North, Pinellas Park, FL, 33781, the new Red Ribbon Bakeshop will be open seven days a week, from 8AM – 9PM daily. While Red Ribbon is best known for its selection of great-tasting, beautifully crafted cakes – a special occasion "must have" for most Filipinos – it also features an irresistible line-up of both sweet and savory pastries that can be enjoyed every day.

Early Birds Win a Year of Sweetness

Special offers await Red Ribbon's first visitors during opening weekend. The first 50 customers who spend at least $40 on Friday, November 12, will receive "One Year of Sweetness," entitling them to a cake roll of their choice every month for one year. On both Friday and Saturday, the first 100 customers who spend over $40 will receive free bundles of six Butter Mamons, Red Ribbon's top-selling pastry.

For those craving an authentic taste of the Philippines, Red Ribbon features a wide menu of options that showcase the brand's unique cultural heritage and culinary roots, including these bestsellers:

Shareable Cakes

Mango Supreme Cake – The dessert that put Red Ribbon on the map. This signature product is made with the Philippines' best mangoes, which many consider to be the sweetest in the world. It features three layers of moist white chiffon cake filled with white cream and a golden, mango-filled glaze. It is finished with additional mango chunks and topped with a maraschino cherry.

Ube Overload Cake – This iconic Filipino confection is known for its vibrant purple hue. Its unique coloring comes from its star ingredient: real Philippine ube halaya, or purple yam, which is a native root crop that is a sweeter and more colorful version of taro. The cake is finished with a delectable white cream frosting and bright purple ube cake crumbs.

Yema Caramel Cake – This Filipino favorite is a soft, moist white chiffon filled and covered with yema (Philippine custard) caramel filling and finished with toasted cashew nuts.

Snackable Pastries

Butter Mamon – This exquisite pastry provides the perfect combination of moist chiffon and 100% butter for a melt-in-your-mouth treat. Not too sweet and delightfully tender, it's the all-time favorite of loyal Red Ribbon fans.

Cheesy Ensaimada – Red Ribbon's signature pastry offers soft, moist bread topped with butter, sugar, and cheesy deliciousness for the perfect sweet and savory flavor combination.

Chicken Empanada – This savory pastry starts with a flavorful dough that is generously filled with delectable chicken and a unique blend of spices; it is then deep-fried to a crisp golden brown.

For those who want to treat their taste buds to a unique twist on more familiar flavors, like chocolate and mocha, Red Ribbon offers several stand-out options for both special occasions and everyday enjoyment, including:

Black Forest Cake – This one's for the chocoholics! Layers of liqueur-moistened chocolate cake, brimming with maraschino cherries and cream, rich chocolate shavings and chocolate curls.

Mocha Flan – The perfect combination of cake and custard. This rich mocha chiffon cake is topped with delicious, creamy leche flan.

Choco Mocha Crunch – Brimming with both chocolate and coffee flavors, this chocolate chiffon cake is filled with honeycomb candy in every layer; finished with rich mocha cream and topped with more honeycomb candy and chocolate shavings.

"Red Ribbon's delicious cakes and pastries are what make holidays, family gatherings, and special occasions feel complete for many of our Filipino customers," said Agnes Briones, Business Unit Head, Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Inc. "We love knowing that our delicious treats play even a small role in bringing people together, and we are excited to bring our unique take on traditional Filipino bakery favorites to Tampa Bay's close-knit Filipino community, as well as introduce curious newcomers to our delicious offerings."

While the Pinellas Park location features café-style seating for those who want to enjoy their Red Ribbon bakery treats right on the spot, customers can also enjoy their Red Ribbon baked goods through a variety of ordering options, including to-go, or through the following online channels: the Red Ribbon ordering app (available for download at the App Store and Google Play), the Red Ribbon website (redribbonbakeshop.us) and the DoorDash delivery platform.

Founded in the Philippines more than 40 years ago, Red Ribbon's sweet success story began with a single mission: to create delicious and beautiful cakes that make every family celebration truly special. Since then, the bakery brand has expanded its offerings to include both single-serve dessert items and an array of sweet and savory pastry treats intended for everyday snacking.

For more information about Red Ribbon Bakeshop's U.S. locations, featured menu items, and nationwide shipping details, please visit redribbonbakeshop.us; Red Ribbon fans also can follow the brand's Facebook and Instagram pages for the latest news, including new products, upcoming store openings and special offers.

About Red Ribbon Bakeshop

Since being founded in 1979, Red Ribbon Bakeshop Inc. has become one of the largest and fastest-growing bakeshops in the Philippines. For the past 40 years the brand has offered superior tasting cakes and pastries and has proved itself as a staple for most Filipino families to mark every special occasion, celebration, and milestone.

Today, the international bakery brand boasts over 450 total locations and over 30 bakeshops across the U.S. with locations in California, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Texas, and Illinois. The Los Angeles Times has twice cited the brand's cakes as the "Best of L.A." and Eater also named Red Ribbon Bakeshop among the best restaurants for ube desserts in Las Vegas.

Most recently, Red Ribbon entered the "Top 500 Chain Restaurants in the U.S." list, which is published annually by leading foodservice research and consulting firm, Technomic. Additionally, Red Ribbon's California-based manufacturing facility recently received its Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) certification from SGS, the global benchmark for quality and integrity. HACCP is an internationally recognized process control system that identifies where hazards might occur in the food production process and puts into place the safety measures that a facility should take to prevent the hazards from occurring.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation is one of the fastest-growing Asian restaurant companies in the world. It or its affiliates operate in 33 countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India. It has eight wholly-owned brands (Jollibee®, Chowking®, Greenwich, Red Ribbon®, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger®), five franchised brands (Burger King®, Panda Express®, and PHO24 in the Philippines, Dunkin' Donuts® and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China), 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24 brands.

Jollibee Foods Corporation is a significant investor in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund and the ultimate holding entity of the Tim Ho Wan (THW) Brand and has a joint venture with the THW Group to open THW restaurants in Mainland China. The Group will also establish a 50/50 joint venture to operate and expand Yoshinoya in the Philippines. Yoshinoya is one of the largest and most recognized Japanese restaurant brands globally.

Jollibee Foods Corporation was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded Jollibee Foods Corporation with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Foods Corporation has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

