Canaan Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 16, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

The Company's management team will hold a Direct Event conference call on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time (or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Canaan Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2827548

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Investors may submit questions to the Company via IR@canaan-creative.com up to 24 hours before the start of the conference call. The Company's management team will answer a selection of the submitted questions during the Q&A session of the conference call.

Additionally, a replay of the conference call will be accessible through November 23, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

International: +61-2-8199-0299 United States: +1-646-254-3697 Hong Kong, China: +852-3051-2780 Replay PIN: 2827548

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at investor.canaan-creative.com.

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production and software services. The Company's vision is "super computing is what we do, social enrichment is why we do it." Canaan has a rich experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, it released and mass produced its first ASIC Bitcoin mining machine. In 2018, Canaan released the world's first 7nm ASIC chip, providing energy efficient computing equipment to the cryptocurrency mining industry. In the same year, Canaan released the world's first RISC-V architecture commercial edge AI chip, further harnessing the potential of ASIC technology in the field of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

Investor Relations Contact

Canaan Inc.

Mr. Shaoke Li

Email: IR@canaan-creative.com

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Tel: +1 (347) 396-3281

Email: canaan.ir@icrinc.com

