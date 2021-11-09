Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2021 as summarized below:
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30
Third Quarter
First Nine Months
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$8,555,731
$7,645,259
$26,225,070
$19,325,234
Income (loss) before income taxes
207,659
414,135
1,304,294
(614,813)
Net income (loss)
172,659
309,135
1,032,294
(413,813)
Net income (loss) per common share
.18
.32
1.07
(.43)
Average common shares outstanding
966,132
966,132
966,132
966,132
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
