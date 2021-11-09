Seven Reasons Why Santa Claus Video Visits Should be Your New Family Tradition

SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know there's a delightful way for families to interact with Santa Claus without leaving home? Virtual visits offer many advantages over the traditional mall experience, and are also a great socially distanced option. Enchanting, live video visits with the big guy have been available from VisitWithSanta.com since 2016. Here's seven reasons why families choose this convenient option as their new tradition:



Live video visits are more personalized and charming than in-person - instead of just one-minute to tell Santa what you want for Christmas and say 'cheese' Santa will engage and amaze your kiddos for several minutes with fun facts you share. and charming than in-person - instead of just one-minute to tell Santa what you want for Christmas and say 'cheese' Santa will engage and amaze your kiddos for several minutes with fun facts you share. https://youtu.be/6t1jQbkeZEU Save time - easy - easy booking , no driving, no parking, no long lines. You choose a time that works for you and click the visit link in your reminder email to meet with Santa on your computer or tablet at home. No more tears or tantrums - children feel braver talking to Santa from the safety of mom's lap surrounded by family. Save a tree and share a memory - Your Keepsake Video could replace your Christmas letter. Just don your matching sweaters, enjoy family fun-time with Santa and share your link afterwards. It is more affordable - at Visit With Santa virtual visits, including your shareable Keepsake Video, are about 50% less than the average mall photo package. Stay connected with distant loved ones - Your Keepsake Video lets grandparents feel like they were in the room with you enjoying this unforgettable experience. No awkward questions about why Santa is at the local mall instead of the North Pole getting ready for the big departure on Christmas eve.

Moving from laps to laptops is a modern-convenience, but the elves at VisitWithSanta.com tell us it can also be a more memorable and meaningful experience. Live, video visits with Santa are fun, affordable and easy to use - learn more at www.VisitWithSanta.com.

About VisitWithSanta.com:

VisitWithSanta.com has been bringing the warmth and magic of virtual video visits with Santa Claus to children around the world since 2016. The elves at VisitWithSanta.com take care of the technology behind the scenes to capture your family's treasured Christmas memories. If you would like to learn more please contact Media@VisitWithSanta.com .

