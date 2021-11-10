Arbe Named As CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) ("Arbe"), a global leader in next-generation Perception Imaging Radar solutions, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Phoenix Perception Radar. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally. Arbe's award-winning Perception Radar will be showcased during CES at Booth 4061.

The CES Innovation Awards program, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Arbe's Perception Imaging Radar, revolutionizes autonomous vehicle sensing, providing unmatched safety to the market. Its ultra-high resolution transforms radar as a sensor to support advanced perception capabilities at mass market price, with top performance in all environments, weather, and lighting conditions. It is the first radar to detect stationary objects -- a notorious stumbling block for automotive radars -- meeting NHTSA and NCAP requirements and resolving the factors behind ADAS related accidents. With an Advanced Free Space mapping and object tracking in all corner cases, Phoenix closes the sensor gap to achieve truly safe driver assist systems and full autonomous driving.

"We are pleased to be recognized as a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree, which is an outstanding achievement and testimony to the disruptive technology that Arbe is providing to the ADAS and autonomous vehicle industry," says Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer at Arbe. "Our perception radar is the first radar to enable advanced perception providing a real-time, robust picture of the driving environment and serves as the perfect sensor to complement the camera. We look forward to continuing to push the envelope, providing the market with perception radar capabilities that enable the highest levels of safety."

The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has an estimated projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risk factors and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Arbe's prospectus dated November 2, 2021, which was filed by Arbe with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2021, as well as the other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

