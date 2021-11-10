AV-Comparatives Reveals Top-Performing Enterprise Antivirus Solutions in New Results from its Business Main-Test Series

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AV-Comparatives has released the latest results from its ongoing Business Main-Test Series, a long-term evaluation of the performance of 19 leading enterprise antivirus solutions.

The Austrian antivirus testing lab conducts systematic testing of security software solutions to assess how effective they are at protecting businesses against cybercrime. Certification by AV-Comparatives is a globally accepted yardstick of software performance.

Bitdefender, Kaspersky, Microsoft, Avast and Panda all achieved a 100% score in the Real-World Protection Test, which analyses solutions' response to threats using 375 live test cases including working exploits and URLs that point directly to malware.

The Malware Protection Test imitates online malware attacks encountered by typical business users to evaluate the ability of products to detect and block malicious files before and after infection. This assessment uses more than 1,000 malware samples and also features a false-positive test.

G Data, Microsoft, Sophos came in joint first place during this test, with each product achieving a 100% protection rate with no false positives on common business software.

The report can be downloaded free of charge and without registration from the lab's website: Business Test Factsheet August-September 2021 - AV-Comparatives.

Peter Stelzhammer, AV-Comparatives co-founder, said: "Cybersecurity has never been more important. Achieving a high score in this test should give both vendors and their customers confidence in the protection of the products.

"The Business-Main Test is a barometer of excellence which can inform the decisions of CIOs and showcase the effectiveness of the world's leading security solutions."

During the Business Test, the following enterprise products were tested under Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit.

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud with Advanced Security pack

Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus

Bitdefender GravityZone Elite

Cisco Secure Endpoint Essentials

CrowdStrike Falcon Pro

Elastic Security

ESET PROTECT Entry with ESET PROTECT Cloud

FireEye Endpoint Security

Fortinet FortiClient with EMS, FortiSandbox & FortiEDR

G Data Endpoint Protection Business

K7 Enterprise Security Advanced

Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business - Select, with KSC

Malwarebytes EDR

Microsoft Defender Antivirus with MEM

Panda Endpoint Protection Plus on Aether

Sophos Intercept X Advanced

VIPRE Endpoint Cloud

VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint Standard

About AV-Comparatives: AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing.

AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

