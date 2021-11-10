Families Across the Country Challenged to Safeguard Their Home From Rx Diversion and Misuse

Families Across the Country Challenged to Safeguard Their Home From Rx Diversion and Misuse Free, Safe Medicine Disposal Locations Available Throughout the Nation

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, communities throughout the United States will participate in the 13th Annual American Medicine Chest Challenge (AMCC) National Day of Awareness of Prescription Drug Abuse and Safe Disposal, a national public health initiative to raise awareness about the dangers of prescription drug misuse and encourage safe disposal of prescription drugs.

"The American Medicine Chest Challenge can help save the lives of our children and families. The time to act is now," said Angelo M. Valente, CEO of AMCC.

"By participating in AMCC's '5-Step Challenge,' families throughout the country are safeguarding their home from the potential diversion and misuse of prescription opioids and other drugs. The five steps include taking inventory of your medicine; securing your medicine chest; taking medicine only as prescribed to you; safely disposing of unused, unwanted and expired medicine; and, most importantly, talking to your children about the dangers of prescription drugs."

The American Medicine Chest Challenge is the home of the national registry of permanent collection sites where residents can safely dispose of their unwanted, expired and unused medicine. There are nearly 2,000 permanent drop-off locations in 47 states and Washington, D.C. Local disposal sites are listed on the newly updated AmericanMedicineChest.com, which also features an interactive map with information for local safe Rx disposal locations.

The opioid epidemic continues to ravage the country with drug overdose deaths in the United States rising 29.4 percent in 2020, to an estimated total of 93,331. Of those overdose deaths, 69,710 involved some form of opioids, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting in-person safe disposal opportunities over the past 18 months and overdose deaths reaching record highs, there is added urgency to safeguard and safely dispose medicine in the home by taking the American Medicine Chest Challenge," Valente said.

AMCC is a program created by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey with locations and partners across the country.

View original content:

SOURCE Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey