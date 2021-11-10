Geek+ launches CEVA's e-commerce transformation with best-in-class robotic picking

Pilot project brings 4x picking efficiency to CEVA Logistics warehouse

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global AMR leader, is proud to announce the successful deployment of AMRs in CEVA Logistics's Truganina warehouse. CEVA is a global third-party logistics (3PL) provider looking for new and innovative automation solutions to better serve its Australian e-commerce clients. Implemented by Körber Supply Chain, the project greatly improves efficiency and productivity in the warehouse, ensuring smoother order fulfillment for CEVA's customers.

Lit Fung, Geek+'s Managing Director for APAC, UK, and Americas, said: "Today, an accelerated demand for fast order fulfillment has created a challenging scenario for businesses everywhere. In Australia, a booming e-commerce landscape has made 'delivery services' the determining factor of who's going to come out on top. Using smart robot automation, CEVA has turned a challenge into an opportunity that will allow them to set the standard and gain considerable advantages."

With upwards of 500,000 square meters of warehouse space and 1,350 employees, the site in Australia is one of the largest warehouses in the southern hemisphere. When a leading online shoe store experienced rapid growth, CEVA began looking at ways they could help the company meet consumers' demands for speed and cost of delivery. Previously, CEVA would have had to add more employees to an already labor-intensive process, with 12 to 15 employees using radiofrequency picking devices to complete one order. Today, Geek+ autonomous mobile robots intelligently and flexibly move mobile inventory racks and pallets to picking stations, saving employees time that would otherwise be spent walking around finding and picking inventory. The result is an overall improvement in employee comfort and logistical efficiency, as well as considerable savings.

"Thanks to Geek+'s AMR technology, we now have a very fast and efficient picking productivity and throughput solution," said Milton Pimenta, CEVA Logistics's managing director for Australia and New Zealand.



Following the project's seamless implementation, CEVA saw an immediate improvement in key performance indicators, most notably a fourfold increase in picking efficiency. CEVA plans to use the solution to support its wide customer base, securing its leadership position as a first-rate logistics provider.

"CEVA feel that a number of their clients could benefit from AMR technology. As this was the first pilot project for the business, it was extremely important that we delivered on our predictions," said Ravi Nath, Körber Supply Chain's head of automated solutions for Australia and New Zealand.

Geek+ will continue to work closely with Körber to help scale operations across regions and support CEVA with efficient, accurate, and flexible AMR solutions for the company's wide network of global customers.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has deployed more than 20,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in countries and regions like Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. For more information, please visit: www.geekplus.com

About CEVA Logistics

CEVA Logistics is one of the world's leading supply chain management companies with more than 78,000 employees working across ten regional clusters around the world. We provide service across the automotive, consumer and retail, energy, healthcare, industrial and aerospace and technology sectors.

For more information, please visit: www.cevalogistics.com/

About Körber Supply Chain

Körber is an international technology group with about 10,000 employees, more than 100 locations worldwide and a common goal: We turn entrepreneurial thinking into customer success and shape the technological change. In the Business Areas Digital, Pharma, Supply Chain, Tissue and Tobacco, we offer products, solutions and services that inspire. We act fast to customer needs, we execute ideas seamlessly, and with our innovations we create added value for our customers.



For more information, please visit: www.koerber-supplychain.com

