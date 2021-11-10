Leading Life Insurance InsurTech Sproutt Announces Distribution Executive Hire

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sproutt , the life insurance company that uncovers and rewards the 'hidden' healthy behaviors in everyone, today announced the appointment of Jason Evangelista to Sproutt's executive team as Vice President of Distribution. Jason will lead Sproutt's Agent Platform and distribution channel, providing strategic leadership in the expansion of distribution partnership opportunities and new product development.

Sproutt's Agent Platform enables the 1.2 million licensed insurance agents, brokers, financial advisors and service employees in the US to offer Sproutt's tailored life insurance policies to their customers quickly and easily. With 41 million Americans in 2020 lacking life insurance coverage, the Sproutt Agent Platform is closing this 'needs gap' and making Sproutt's first-of-a-kind digital policies available to customers both directly via their website, as well as through insurance agents.

Jason brings over 22 years of executive experience in the life insurance industry, working across product, marketing, distribution, and business development at several major life insurance companies including Lincoln National and Liberty Mutual. Most recently, Jason served as VP of Individual Life Business Development at Munich Re.

"Jason brings to Sproutt a wealth of knowledge and experience of the life insurance industry, which will be instrumental to our continued growth across the U.S," said Yoav Shaham, Co-Founder and CEO of Sproutt. "Life insurance is a constantly evolving industry, and Jason's wealth of experience is well-suited to helping us navigate that evolution. His time at industry behemoths like Lincoln National and Munich Re has made him the perfect choice for us."

Unlike the traditional life insurance industry which primarily penalizes individuals for negative elements of their lifestyles, Sproutt's policies also take into account the positive elements of each individuals' lifestyle. Sproutt's Quality of Life Index (QLI) assesses behaviors that reflect healthy living – movement, sleep, emotional health, nutrition, and overall lifestyle balance – to personalize the policy for each customer based on their individual QL score. The higher the customer's QL score, the lower their risk. This allows customers with high QL scores to get personalized life insurance policies that reward them for the healthy behaviors in their lifestyle. All this in a simple 15-minute digital process.

