Success at Conference Catalyzes Charlotte Company to be Featured as 2022 Exhibitor

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeadVision recently returned from LeadsCon, the annual lead generation conference in Las Vegas. The premier event consists of a variety of marketing and business development companies all over the world gaining insights in the world of performance marketing and lead generation. After a brimming three days of networking, the LeadVision team brought back several handshake deals with other forward-thinking companies in the industry.

David Teifer, the founder and CEO of LeadVision has been a loyal attendee at LeadsCon for almost a decade and is passionate about the value of this conference. "LeadsCon has always been the Superbowl of lead conferences for me. It's the one place where I can learn about new marketing tactics from some of the country's top digital minds", says Teifer.

While the dynamic team at LeadVision has established a smooth system in their approach to lead generation, they are aware the industry is ever-changing. Luckily, LeadVision is not a company that settles for mediocrity or stagnation. With current industry knowledge and dedication to evolve, the left brains and right brains of the office maintain a joined force. Creativity, extraversion and personalization blended with working knowledge of company data and analytics is how LeadVision continues to dominate the lead generation industry.

Attending LeadsCon is a no-brainer for LeadVision as the company is determined to consistently grow and enhance their product as they navigate the kaleidoscopic industry. This year, three dedicated members of the LeadVision team attended the conference. The trio included Brooke Kunze, Marketing Director and VP of Operations, Tim Albright, Director of Sales and Anna Elliott, Media Relations Manager. Leveraged by their success at LeadsCon and their versatility to work through different partnership avenues, LeadVision will be a first time exhibitor at LeadsCon 2022 at booth 510.

About The Organization

LeadVision is a leader within the lead generation industry providing quality leads for a variety of niche markets. Through a combination of inbound marketing techniques, their team of experts generate sales leads for products and services in industries such as industrial equipment, solar power, home relocation and medical equipment. This upbeat and diverse team consists of unique professionals who seek out emerging markets where they can watch their dynamic marketing approaches come to life. Their refined skill sets paired with signature techniques has led to hundreds of long-term partnerships in over seven countries. The team thrives in "organized chaos", works well with out-of-the-box thinkers, and is energized by new and exciting ideas. For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.leadvision.com/ .

