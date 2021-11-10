Wolters Kluwer Thought Leader to Discuss Legal Technology and Innovation at the dLaw Life Sciences Summit

The executive will join a panel of industry leaders to explore best practices for legal professionals within the life sciences field

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will participate today in the dLaw Life Sciences Summit on a panel titled, "Building and Enhancing Relationships Between 'Future Ready' Legal Departments and Law Firms".

Drawing on findings from the Wolters Kluwer 2021 Future Ready Lawyer survey, the panel will cover guidance for legal professionals serving life sciences companies, offering best practices on innovating for the future. Crutchfield will join several legal industry leaders, including Kathryn DeBord, Chief Innovation Officer at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, David Wang, Chief Innovation Officer at Wilson Sonsini, and Mark Brennan, Partner at Hogan Lovells. Moderated by Kristin Calve, Publisher and Co-Founder of Corporate Counsel Business Journal, the panelists will discuss the shifting dynamics between law firms and corporate counsel, trends in technology adoption, tech's impact on productivity, and more.

"The legal industry's digital transformation has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and in order to prepare for the future, it's important for legal professionals to understand how to leverage digital tools to drive profitability," said Crutchfield. "I'm looking forward to discussing this highly important topic with a distinguished panel of industry leaders as we explore best practices for professionals to drive innovation and become future ready."

This year's dLaw Life Sciences Summit will be a completely virtual event. "Building and Enhancing Relationships Between 'Future Ready' Legal Departments and Law Firms" will take place today, November 10, at 11:20AM ET.

To register for the event, visit: https://web.cvent.com/event/4f39bcc5-6ddd-4e89-8b97-3195493098a4/regProcessStep1.

