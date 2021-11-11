2021 AWI Let's Get Fit Tour, Miami Beach!

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 AWI Let's Get Fit (LGF) Tour, powered by Advanced Wearables Inc, will make its third and final Florida stop on Saturday, November 13th prior to heading West toward California.

Local fitness trainers from Miami Beach will compete. One will be awarded and funded with an opportunity to provide FREE group fitness classes to their local community, paid for by Advanced Wearables Inc, a socially conscious health & fitness wearables-tech company.

With help from nutritionists, trainers, doctors and motivational speakers, AWI Let's Get Fit Tour is on a mission to inspire people to work toward the healthiest versions of themselves.

The AWI LGF Tour California finale will include the grand opening of AWIFIT Power Studios in Encino, as well as its December 11th Venice Beach event where the 2021 AWI Super Trainer of the Year will be named.

The City of Miami Beach will proclaim November 13, 2021 AWI Let's Get Fit Day, AWI's third such honor in under two weeks. The City of Pembroke Pines announced a similar honor on November 1st, as did the City of Naples on November 10th.

What: AWI Let's Get Fit Tour

Date: Saturday, 11/13/21

Time: 5:30pm

Where: Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

6801 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL. 33141

Why: "We currently find ourselves in the middle of an already existing health crisis exacerbated by recent events that have made it difficult for our neighbors to get out and exercise. This tour is about encouraging people to rethink one's health and get moving. It's also about giving back," said Abigail Aboitiz, AWI Founder.

Advanced Wearables Inc is home of the AWI Wireless EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) Powersuit, the gym you wear.

AWI Powersuit allows for full range of movement and a more efficient workout than traditional exercise. Controlled by an app on a smartphone or tablet, the AWI Powersuit delivers 85 contractions per second to 10 major muscle groups covering up to 98% of skeletal muscle tissue yielding results of multiple hours of traditional training in 20 minutes.

AWI EMS Powersuit can be integrated into traditional exercise such as strength, aerobic, stretching and balance. Enter to win an AWI Powersuit. https://lgft.awifit.com/miami/

AWI is calling on local fitness trainers with a similar passion to join the movement!

https://lgft.awifit.com/trainers/

