Enterprise Rent-A-Car Honors Veterans, Supports Annual Keys to Progress® Program for Ninth Year

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, Enterprise Rent-A-Car is once again partnering with Progressive Insurance® to support the insurance company's annual Keys to Progress® program. This year, 45 veterans in need across the country, along with five military-related organizations, received newly refurbished vehicles. The annual giveaway occurred earlier this week, with events at over 40 locations nationwide.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car is supporting the Keys to Progress® program for the ninth consecutive year.

Since its launch in 2013, the Keys to Progress® program has donated more than 800 vehicles to veterans and veteran organizations. In addition to the six months of insurance coverage that Enterprise provides annually to every vehicle recipient, this year, all vehicles were sourced and purchased by Progressive from Enterprise's U.S. fleet.

"We recognize that for some veterans, access to reliable transportation can present an obstacle to successfully returning to civilian life, going to work, attending social activities and more," said Mary Mahoney, Vice President of the Replacement and Leisure Division at Enterprise Holdings, the company that owns and operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand. "We are honored to contribute to this initiative and do our part to thank former military members for their service by enabling them to get where they need to go to move forward in life."

Progressive collaborates with several organizations to make Keys to Progress® happen, including Veracity Research Co. Investigations, Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc., 1-800-Charity Cars, Pep Boys and several local military charities.

Longstanding Tradition of Military Support

Enterprise's commitment to the military goes back more than six decades, when Jack Taylor founded the company and named it after the USS Enterprise in honor of one of the aircraft carriers he served on as a U.S. Navy pilot during World War II.

Enterprise continues to honor its military heritage in three ways: employment opportunities for men and women who have served our country, local operations, and community relations and philanthropy efforts like Keys to Progress®.

Military veterans and members of the guard and reserves currently make up 8% of Enterprise's total U.S. workforce, including those at the military installations Enterprise serves around the globe. In addition, Enterprise is a member of the Military Spouse Employment Partnership, employing more than 2,000 military spouses.

"Our veterans have sacrificed so much to protect our country and keep us safe. We will never come close to giving back the full measure of what they have given us," said Will Withington, Senior Vice President of North American Operations at Enterprise Holdings. "We are proud to show our gratitude to them on Veterans Day through this program and count many of them as part of the Enterprise family."

Fisher House Foundation

Enterprise also supports veterans through Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit organization that builds comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital. Since 2015, the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, has committed a total of $9 million to Fisher House Foundation.

Each year, $750,000 of the annual $1 million donation is earmarked for the Heroes' Legacy Scholarship program, which is open to the dependent, unmarried children, under age 23, of those who have fallen in battle and those who have died or have become disabled through their active military service since Sept. 11, 2001. The remaining $250,000 is allocated for building homes on the grounds of major military and Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers.

For more information about Enterprise Holdings' commitment to the military, visit careers.enterprise.com/military-veterans-jobs.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of mobility solutions, owning and operating the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries. Enterprise Holdings and its affiliates offer extensive car rental, carsharing, truck rental, fleet management, retail car sales, as well as travel management and other transportation services, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Mo., Enterprise Holdings manages a diverse fleet of nearly 1.7 million vehicles through a network of more than 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in nearly 100 countries and territories.

Enterprise Holdings Corporate Brands Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Enterprise Holdings)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enterprise Holdings, Inc.