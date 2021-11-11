Informatica Announces Cloud Data Marketplace to Deliver Data Democratization at Enterprise-Scale

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica ® (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the Cloud Data Marketplace, designed to intuitively increase data sharing, improve productivity and enable organizations to make more informed decisions. Data-driven decision making requires data to be in the hands of decision-makers – and the Cloud Data Marketplace makes that strategy a reality. The Cloud Data Marketplace empowers business users to shop for both data and AI models, ensuring that business users spend less time looking for data, and more time making better decisions with trusted data.

"AI and Analytics are supposed to drive innovation, but they can't do so when they are starved of data. Data scientists and other data consumers are still spending the bulk of their time searching, sorting and cleaning data. It's clear that the practices of the past won't scale to the needs of the future," said David Corrigan, General Manager, Data Governance, Quality and Privacy, Informatica. "Informatica's Cloud Data Marketplace addresses this business need with a cloud-native solution, enabling organizations to meet their internal data consumers where they are, with a self-service model tailored to their needs and technical skill level to drive data-led decisions and continued innovation."

"Businesses today are grappling with the challenge of finding and assuring the right data is being used by the right resources, and making right decisions that can be trusted," said IDC Research Director Stewart Bond. "Data is the lifeblood of digital transformation and true digital transformation starts with the right people having access to the right data, at the right time, and assuring it is being used for the right reasons. As organizations are faced with fragmentation and complexity in modern data environments, a critical step towards data-driven success is to invest in technologies that can automate the collection and curation of intelligence about data, and serve it to users across the organization at all levels, to empower each in making intelligent and trusted decisions within the guardrails of regulatory compliance. Informatica's cloud-native service tackles data fragmentation and complexity issues using automation, enabling companies to focus on innovation led by trusted data, rather than speculation."

With Informatica's Cloud Data Marketplace, customers benefit from intuitive, automated data curation and delivery at scale with a user-friendly "data shopping" interface. Informatica's Cloud Data Marketplace allows onboarding of curated data assets from any source, across multi-cloud and hybrid clouds, effectively addressing enterprise business needs no matter where they are on their data democratization journey. Key business benefits that the new Cloud Data Marketplace brings to Informatica customers include:

Meet increased data demand with automated data operations. As organizations continue with their digital transformations, the number of internal data consumers is growing faster than the organizations' ability to supply data to them. The Cloud Data Marketplace addresses this challenge and safely democratizes data access with an e-commerce-like user experience, helping data consumers find data sets, analytics and AI models that match their needs and meet governance requirements for their specific use cases.



Encourage data, analytics and AI-model re-use, improving consistency, trust and productivity. The Cloud Data Marketplace acts as a clearing house where data scientists and business users can search, consume and publish data sets and analytic or AI models. This means less time is spent finding and sorting data as data consumers can pick "off the shelf" models and data sets that have been used elsewhere in the business and modify for their purposes. Productivity is significantly increased and, with more time available, data scientists can refine models leading to a higher overall quality. As it allows consumers to shop both AI models and data-sets, the Cloud Data Marketplace helps organizations tackle the increasing challenge of AI-explainability as the lineage and use of all data, AI and analytic models is easily auditable.



Rapidly leverage existing curated data sets and make them instantly findable . In today's multi-cloud, hybrid world, where 92% of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy, data is housed in varying datalakes, warehouses and SaaS systems. Unlike other approaches to democratizing data, the Cloud Data Marketplace can onboard data not just from internal systems but from any cloud, source or third-party tool. Users are able to leverage existing curated data sets immediately, without the need for additional governance before it is available for use. This vastly expands the pool of data consumers being supported, vastly accelerates time to value and gives valuable time back to data scientists and business users who can find, understand and begin using trusted data without delay.



Safely democratize data with a dynamic sharing agreement. Data is an organization's most valuable asset and governing it is vital. With the Cloud Data Marketplace, data stewards can confidently share data sets, analytics and AI models with business users and help ensure it is fit for their purposes. Through automated workflows, the dynamic sharing agreement discloses all terms and conditions to ensure that the organization's data assets are used responsibly, with full auditability over compliant use. Additional insight and transparency is provided to understand levels of consumption, where data is being used and for what purposes.

The Cloud Data Marketplace is available today via consumption-based pricing on the Intelligent Data Management Cloud™, the industry's most comprehensive, modern and holistic enterprise cloud data management platform, designed to help businesses truly innovate with their data on any platform, any cloud, multi-cloud or multi-hybrid environment and for all users across the enterprise, beyond just IT.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

