MDU Resources Increases Stock Dividend for 31st Consecutive Year

BISMARCK, N.D., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc.'s (NYSE: MDU) board of directors today increased the company's quarterly common stock dividend to 21.75 cents per share, for an annualized dividend of 87 cents per share. This is the 31st consecutive year that MDU Resources has increased its common stock dividend. The previous quarterly dividend was 21.25 cents per share.

MDU Resources logo

MDU Resources for 84 years has paid uninterrupted dividends to shareholders. Of the U.S.-listed, dividend-paying companies, fewer than 82 have increased their stock dividend as many consecutive years as MDU Resources.

"We remain committed to paying dividends to our shareholders as part of the total value they receive from their investment in MDU Resources," said Dennis W. Johnson, chair of the board. "We also are proud of our long tradition of annually increasing those dividends."

MDU Resources is listed on the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, which measures the performance of companies within the S&P Composite 1500 that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 20 years.

The company's quarterly dividend is payable Jan. 1, 2022, to stockholders of record Dec. 9, 2021.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats indices, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Financial Contact: Jason Vollmer, vice president and chief financial officer, 701-530-1755

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.