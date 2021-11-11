Sklar Kirsh Named to 2022 "Best Law Firm" List by U.S. News

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that it has been included on the 2022 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list. The firm is recognized in three practice areas. The list is compiled annually by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®.

"We are grateful to be recognized by Best Lawyers and are honored to be included among the top law firms in the nation," said Co-Founding Partner Jeffrey A. Sklar. "This acknowledgment is a testament to our attorneys' commitment to excellence across our practice areas."

For the 2022 list, Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" ranked three Sklar Kirsh practice areas: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Bankruptcy, and Corporate Law.

Law firms included in the 2022 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers, according to the publication. The 2022 Edition of "Best Law Firms" includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas.

The 2022 rankings incorporate more than 8.2 million evaluations of more than 115,000 individual leading lawyers from more than 22,000 firms. The 2022 "Best Law Firms" rankings can be seen in their entirety by visiting bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

