WWC Global Receives 2021 Department of Labor HIRE Vets Medallion

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WWC Global, a federally focused, woman-owned management consulting firm, was recognized by U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh as one of this year's recipients of the HIRE Vets Medallion Award. It was presented as part of a ceremony yesterday, leading up to Veterans Day today.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

"Our veteran workforce is key to our success as a firm," said Lauren Weiner, CEO of WWC Global. "They are fiercely dedicated to putting good government into practice, our company's motto. On this Veterans Day, we celebrate their contributions, the sacrifices they made while in uniform, and their commitment to our country."

Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment criteria including veteran hiring and retention percentages, availability of veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, and human resource efforts. Approximately 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018. More information is available here.

With over 300 employees in more than 30 contract locations, spanning four continents and 13 time zones, WWC Global is the largest woman-owned federal management consulting firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida. To honor Veterans Day this year, WWC Global has made a financial donation to the USO, a leading charitable organization serving active duty service members, veterans, and military families.

About WWC Global

WWC Global is a federally focused, woman-owned management consulting firm with a wide portfolio of clients including the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Agency for International Development, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The firm's mission is to help federal agencies put good government principles into practice. Implementing a proven series of program management techniques, carrying out statistical and qualitative analysis, identifying effective metrics, and utilizing performance measurement tools with outcome-based qualitative data, WWC Global provides exemplary client service to surpass mission completion objectives. For more information, visit wwcglobal.com.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on January 31, 2022. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov. There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.

