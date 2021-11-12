MGM Resorts, Real Vision Announce Program Lineup And Exclusive Guests For Blockchain Conference

LAS VEGAS and NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas will be the center of the blockchain world when MGM Resorts and Real Vision partner to host The Takeover, a premier blockchain conference taking place December 9-11 at ARIA Resort & Casino, Bellagio Resort & Casino, Park MGM Las Vegas, NoMad Hotel Las Vegas, and MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

The conference will feature an impressive lineup of speakers and exclusive guests including CEOs, founders, visionary leaders, economic advisors, venture capitalists, and strategists. Over 500 attendees will experience immersive events that include keynote addresses, panel discussions, breakout sessions, case studies, demos, special invite-only dinners, and after-parties.

Speakers include:

Dan Morehead , CEO & Co-Chief Investment Officer, Pantera

Caitlin Long , Founder & CIO, Avanti Financial Group

Piers Kicks , Gaming at Delphi Digital & Investment Team at BITKRAFT

Najah Roberts , Chief Visionary Officer & Founder, Crypto Blockchain Plug

Mark Yusko , Founder, CEO & CIO, Morgan Creek Capital Management

Dr. Pippa Malmgren , Former Economic Advisor to President George W. Bush & Partner at Monaco Foundry

Micah Johnson , Artist & Creator

Denise Shull , Performance & Strategy Advisor, ReThink Group

Raoul Pal , Co-Founder & CEO, Real Vision

Andrew Rosener , CEO, MediaOptions Inc.

Kevin Kelly , Co-Founder, Delphi Digital

Dr. Gio Valiante , Former Head Performance Coach, Point 72

Jason Buck , CIO, Mutiny Fund

Matt Milson , Director, Qantex Capital Management

Brian Estes , CEO & CIO, Off the Chain Capital

Bill Tai , Venture Capitalist

Additionally, thousands of attendees will receive online access to much more than just a livestream. The Takeover will provide a tailor-made online community a series of virtual-only sessions, post-event access layered with augmented reality, along with special access to partners, and much more.

General admission tickets may be purchased at: realvision.com/thetakeover.

