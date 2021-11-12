Senmiao Technology Announces Ride-Hailing Platform Operating Metrics for October 2021

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced the operating metrics for its proprietary online ride-hailing platform for the month of October 2021. In October 2021, Senmiao reported over 1.0 million total completed orders, a 1.6% increase from September 2021. Numbers reported in August, September, and October include the number of completed orders from Meituan's ride-hailing platform ("the Major Platform") utilizing Senmiao's network of cars and drivers for a set monthly fee.

Since the launch of Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform in October 2020, approximately 13.8 million rides have been completed using its platform. Over 1.4 million rides have been completed on the Major Platform under Senmiao's new partnership with Meituan, which commenced in August 2021. The number of drivers completing rides via the platform (known as Active Drivers) in October 2021 was over 7,000, a decrease of approximately 7% from September 2021.

The table below presents approximate unaudited operating metrics of Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform since its launch in October 2020.





Completed

Orders under

Old Model1 (in 000s)

Completed

Orders under

New Model2

(in 000s)

Total

Completed

Orders (in 000s)

Total Fares Paid by Riders (in 000s USD$)

Active Drivers Oct 2020

161





161

531

1,800 Nov 2020

537





537

1,646

3,400 Dec 2020

620





620

1,862

5,000 Jan 2021

910





910

2,626

8,300 Feb 2021

710





710

2,164

7,000 Mar 2021

1,540





1,540

4,492

11,500 Apr 2021

1,790





1,790

5,332

16,500 May 2021

2,154





2,154

6,376

18,000 Jun 2021

2,068





2,068

6,193

18,500 Jul 2021

1,659





1,659

4,864

16,400 Aug 2021

530

432

962

3,001

6,073 Sep 2021

540

480

1,020

3,653

7,519 Oct 2021

531

505

1,036

3,780

7,010 Cumulative

13,750

1,417

15,167

46,520

N/A



1 Under the old model, a rider can search for taxi/ride-hailing services on a Senmiao partner's platform, which then provides the rider with options for online ride-sharing service providers, including Senmiao. If the rider selects Senmiao, the order will then be distributed to registered drivers on Senmiao's platform for viewing and acceptance. Senmiao earns commissions for each completed order based on a certain percentage of the value of the order.

2 Under the new model, online ride-hailing requests and orders will be completed on the partner's platform utilizing Senmiao's network of cars and drivers for a set monthly fee.

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchase and financing, management, operating lease, guarantee and other automobile transaction services as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao's ride-hailing platform) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.

