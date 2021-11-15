Instructure Helps Districts Tackle Chronic Absenteeism, Assessment Analytics and Equity with Ed-Fi Certification Instructure's Videri Analytics is the First Solution to Achieve New Badge in Three Critical Use Cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure today announced that Videri Analytics is the first product to attain the Ed-Fi Starter Kit Implementation Partner Badge. Ed-Fi Badges allow edtech companies to demonstrate support for Ed-Fi standards and technology. The Starter Kit Implementation Badge applies to three distinct use cases: "Addressing Chronic Absenteeism," "Harnessing the Power of Assessment Data," and "Ensuring Equitable Access for Students." Visit Instructure at the Ed-Fi Summit 2021 Community Hall, November 15th-18th 2021.

Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

"Earning this badge underscores Instructure's continued commitment to interoperability and to creating the education industry's most integrated learning management platform," said Melissa Loble, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Instructure. "Instructure is a key partner in the collaborative Ed-Fi movement because we believe that no matter which solutions a district chooses to use, their data should move securely and seamlessly. We're inspired to be part of this growing community of companies who are coming together to enrich teaching and learning through technology."

The Ed-Fi Data Standard is the widely adopted, CEDS-aligned, open-source data standard developed by the educational community. It serves as the foundation for enabling interoperability among secure data systems and contains a Unifying Data Model designed to capture the meaning and inherent structure in the most important information in the K–12 education enterprise. Instructure has long supported data integration and its use at scale for education organizations of all sizes. Its Academic Benchmarks solution has been certified since 2018, and MasteryConnect was the very first assessment management system to become Ed-Fi certified in 2019.

Earning a certification or badge requires that rigorous testing standards are met as well as a number of other important criteria, including transparency reporting and active user references. State and Local Education Agencies that are considering how to get started with Ed-Fi can rest assured that vendors that have earned any Ed-Fi Badge can help them achieve an accurate, effective and successful Ed-Fi implementation.

Videri combines data from key district sources and provides access to highly interactive visualizations of integrated data so educators can measure, manage, and improve student outcomes. With Videri, educators can ask and answer important questions to understand what is affecting student success from attendance to engagement to socio-economic indicators. Videri Analytics makes it easy to monitor key metrics against district and state performance goals for achievement and equity so that educators can develop timely and targeted plans.

"This year we introduced a series of Starter Kits, which are intended to help guide education agencies as they tackle big challenges with interoperability," said Troy Wheeler, president of Ed-Fi Alliance. "We lean on edtech vendors like Instructure to understand the deeply technical aspects of Ed-Fi deployments and to assist their clients as they embark on this process. The Starter Kit Badges signify that Instructure's Videri has this expertise and can be a solid deployment partner. We congratulate them and applaud their commitment to Ed-Fi and interoperable data for educators and students."

Analytics is a key pillar of the Instructure Learning Platform, an open, reliable, and extensible learning ecosystem enabling a digital learning environment for educators, students, and institutions. The platform also includes critical areas—such as learning management, assessment and professional development—that work together to enrich, support, and connect every aspect of teaching and learning.

