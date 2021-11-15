Spirit Launches New Nonstop Flights from Manchester, Expands International Connectivity

Spirit continues to grow at MHT, adding their third and fourth nonstop destinations in the market.

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) celebrates the launch of two more nonstop routes on Spirit Airlines this week, to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers four times weekly and Tampa International Airport (TPA) three times per week.

The new flights to Fort Myers and Tampa start on November 17 and 18, respectively, and come in time for the busy holiday travel season.

"It's exciting to see Spirit expanding to two more Florida destinations from MHT," said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. "These flights also come just before the busy holiday travel season after a year when many people were unable to visit their loved ones."

The two routes join Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, bringing Spirit's total number of destinations at MHT to four. Spirit will be adding a fifth destination, Myrtle Beach, on April 20, 2022.

As the doors reopen for international travel, passengers are using MHT to connect across the globe. Fort Lauderdale in particular is a popular connection point for Spirit passengers looking to head farther south.

"These new flights and low fares allow our passengers to connect on Spirit flights for winter getaways in the Caribbean and Central and South America and enjoy a brief respite from the cold winter," Kitchens said.

When Spirit's new flights start this week, the airline is changing the departure time for the daily Fort Lauderdale flight from an 8:10 a.m. departure to 6:10 a.m. This earlier departure from Manchester will allow passengers to connect in Fort Lauderdale in time to meet at least 14 international flights taking off in the late morning.

These destinations include:

Armenia , Colombia

Barranquilla, Colombia

Bogota, Colombia

Cali, Colombia

Cartagena , Colombia

Cancun, Mexico

Guatemala City , Guatemala

Kingston, Jamaica

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Medellin, Colombia

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

San Salvador , El Salvador

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

San Jose, Costa Rica

"Time and time again, our passengers are showing us that they prefer to fly out of MHT, even to connect internationally," Kitchens said. "I appreciate our ongoing partnership with Spirit Airlines that allows us to bring more destinations to our travelers."

In 2019, over 15,000 passengers connected out of MHT to reach 163 international destinations.

Spirit Airlines is the first new airline at MHT in 17 years and was first announced on June 16, 2021.

ABOUT MANCHESTER-BOSTON REGIONAL AIRPORT

Strategically situated in the heart of New England, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is located less than fifty miles north of Boston, Massachusetts, and less than an hour's drive from the region's most popular ski areas, scenic seacoast beaches and peaceful lakefront resorts. MHT is the premier aviation gateway for the region. For more information, visit www.flymanchester.com.

ABOUT SPIRIT

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

