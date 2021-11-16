Dish off the Block Food Sport Wins in 2021 Cookbook author and entrepreneur Pamela Gelsomini captures 15 contest wins from major food brands including Sutter Home, Heinz, and Hellmann's

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamela Gelsomini, founder of the Dish off the Block food blog and developer of a line of savory spices, is wrapping up 2021 with a series of online and in person food sport wins that showcase her talent for cooking up creative cuisine.

2021 Grand/First Prize Wins include:

Minnesota Wild Rice Contest

Lucky Foods Blogger Recipe Contest

Taste of Home Magazine's Recipes Across America Contest

Hellmann's Glow-Up Mini Challenge

Heinz Art of the Burger Contest

2021 Farmer's Almanac – 5 Ingredients or Less Contest

Pam also placed as a top four national finalist in the Sutter Home Build a Better Burger Contest, and she recently placed in the top 10 in the seafood category at the World Food Championships.

The seafood competition is the perfect precursor to Pam's newest cookbook Fish Off the Block, scheduled for release in early 2022. The book is an inspirational reflection of Block Island, honoring the fishing industry and the seafood bounty found off Block Island Sound.

Learn more about Pam's award-winning recipes and the Dish off the Block products at dishofftheblock.com.

