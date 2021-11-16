FleishmanHillard Named a Top 10 Best Company for Women by Seramount for 2021 Agency Celebrates Sixth Consecutive Year in the Top 10 and 12th Year on the List

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard was named to Seramount's 2021 Top 75 Companies for Executive Women list today for the 12th consecutive year, also being recognized in the Top 10 for the sixth year. Seramount continues to explore ways organizations can move more women executives into top positions, while highlighting the successes at these trailblazing companies.

Previously compiled by the National Association for Female Executives, this is the most definitive list of top workplaces for women who want to advance through the corporate ranks. It celebrates companies that champion women's advancement, with a focus on succession planning, profit-and-loss role, gender pay parity, support programs and work-life balance programs.

"Championing women and the development and growth of their careers has long been a cornerstone of FleishmanHillard," said John Saunders, president and CEO of FleishmanHillard. "Being recognized yet again as a Top 10 Company for Executive Women is a testament to all of our amazing female colleagues, their brilliant work and the impact they have on our firm, our clients and the communities we serve."

FleishmanHillard has an unwavering focus on inclusion – appointing, supporting and recognizing its female colleagues. Examples of these efforts include:

72% of U.S. offices are women-led

68% of the leadership Cabinet is female

50% of C-suite positions are held by women

Half of FleishmanHillard's global practice and sector groups are led by women

"Our 2021 Top 75 Companies for Executive Women initiative reveals encouraging increases in the number of women who are in senior leadership roles and running major divisions," says Dr. Betty Spence, Head of Women's Advancement at Seramount. "We have noted a correlation between these increases and new emphasis placed on formal sponsorship programs at 68 percent of the Top Companies, and we applaud their efforts in ensuring that women have advocates for their advancement."

The full list of companies can be found HERE.

Methodology

The 2021 Top 75 Companies application includes more than 200 questions on topics including female representation at all levels, but especially the corporate officer and profit-and-loss leadership ranks. The application, based on 2020 data, tracks and examines how many employees have access to programs and policies that promote advancement of women and how many employees take advantage of them, plus how companies train managers to help women advance. To be considered, companies must have a minimum of two women on their boards of directors, a US-based CEO, and at least 500 US employees.

About Seramount

Seramount, now part of EAB, is a strategic professional services firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with some of the most iconic companies in the world, we've built a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Our comprehensive DE&I toolkit includes actionable research and insights, membership, strategic guidance and consulting, and inspiring events, meeting each client's needs no matter where they are on their journey and guiding them along an ever-changing landscape. Seramount has empowered over 450 organizations to realize the business benefits of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Learn more at seramount.com.

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2021 PRovoke Global Agency of the Year, 2020 Campaign Global PR Agency of the Year, 2019 PRWeek U.S. Outstanding Large Agency; ICCO Network of the Year – Americas 2017-2020; PRovoke Media Greater China Consultancy of the Year 2020; PRWeek UK Large Consultancy of the Year 2021; Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality 2018-2020; and NAFE's "Top Companies for Executive Women" 2010-2020. The firm's award-winning work is widely heralded, including at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, and has 80 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 50 countries.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc. (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

