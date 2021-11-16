In Good Conscience Launches its Culturally Sustainable Body Care Line

The new body care brand encourages its customers to "live each day in good conscience" while doing good for their communities and the world

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In Good Conscience, a modern, purpose-driven personal care brand, announces the launch of its first assortment of body wash products, in all-natural Mandarin Rose, Rosemary Bergamot, and Peppermint Sage fragrances. Each body wash is crafted to meet the ever-evolving clean beauty standards and is steeped with select natural derived ingredients, including sustainably sourced babassu oil, known for its hydrating and antioxidant properties.

In Good Conscience body wash product line with all-natural Mandarin Rose, Rosemary Bergamot, and Peppermint Sage fragrances.

In Good Conscience was founded on a "cultural sustainability" business model and highlights the company's collective power to drive tangible and sustainable change for under-resourced communities of color. As such, In Good Conscience utilizes Black & minority owned and led companies throughout its value chain process, including community banks, third-party logistics, co-manufacturers and marketing agencies. Additionally, a portion of sales proceeds are donated to the Tulsa Dream Center, a non-profit that empowers citizens and the youth of North Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"Our vision is to establish a brand that makes people feel good about the products they use in their daily self-care routine, but also in the fact that they are making a sustainable impact to under resourced and underrepresented communities, just by taking their daily shower," says In Good Conscience founder Jerome Clark. "The In Good Conscience team is proud to be a brand that embodies this ethos in its mission every day, far beyond a momentary marketing story."

To learn more about In Good Conscience, visit www.ingoodconsciencecare.com and to view more imagery, click here.

About In Good Conscience

In Good Conscience is a modern, universal personal care and body wash brand for all bodies. The company encourages people to not only shower in good conscience but celebrate and recognize what it means to live in good conscience in all facets of life. In Good Conscience's "cultural sustainability" business model is a unique approach that prioritizes social-economic support for under-resourced communities of color in addition to product and environmental sustainability. In Good Conscience was founded by Jerome Clark, a 20-year beauty & marketing executive. For more information, visit https://ingoodconsciencecare.com/ and https://www.instagram.com/ingoodconscience/ and https://www.facebook.com/ingoodconscience.

