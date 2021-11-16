Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

AZOUR, Israel, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

Highlights of the third quarter of 2021

  • 25,000 net subscriber growth: net increase in aftermarket of 21,000 and net increase in OEM of 4,000;
  • Revenues of $65.7 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year;
  • Net income was $7.3 million, compared with $9.3 million last year;
  • Adjusted net income (excluding the non-cash financial impact related to SaverOne's change in public market value) was $9.6 million versus $6.0 million last year;
  • EBITDA of $18.5 million, up 23% year-over-year;
  • Generated $11.5 million in quarterly operating cash flow;
  • Declared dividend of $3 million; Continued share buy-back program totaling $1.9 million;

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are very pleased with our results, especially with the continued strong growth in our after-market subscriber base and the return to growth in the OEM base. Furthermore, the strong operating leverage in our business model enabled us to bring a 9% increase in revenue to a 23% increase in EBITDA."

Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "As the global recovery continues, we see a solid recovery in car sales in our markets which is leading to increased demand for our services. In particular, the Corona slowdown created many new opportunities for us, one of which we identified was the second-hand car market. We are providing our services to some key financing providers in Latin America, allowing them to reduce the loan risk by tracking the car and the driver behaviour. We see this as a growth engine that could significantly accelerate our subscriber growth in the second half of 2022 and beyond. More generally, we continue to focus on enhancing our growth by adding additional offerings and services, in particular, by taking advantage of the synergies across all our geographies. Looking ahead, our recent above-average subscriber-base growth throughout 2021 positions us exceptionally well to maintain our profitable growth in 2022 and beyond."

Third quarter 2021 Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $65.7 million, an increase of 9% compared with revenues of $60.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.

74% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 26% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $48.3 million, an increase of 9% over third quarter 2020 revenues.

The subscriber base amounted to 1,837,000 as of September 30, 2021. This represents an increase of 25,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter, and an increase of 85,000 since the end of the third quarter of last year. During the quarter, there was both an increase of 21,000 in the aftermarket subscriber base and an increase of 4,000 in the OEM subscriber base.

Product revenues were $17.4 million, an increase of 10% compared with that of the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the quarter was $31.9 million (48.5% of revenues), a 16% increase compared with gross profit of $27.4 million (45.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 55.8%, compared with 54.9% in the third quarter of 2020. The gross margin on products was 28.3% in the quarter, compared with 18.6% in the third quarter of 2020.

Operating income for the quarter was $13.9 million (21.1% of revenues), an increase of 32% compared with an operating income of $10.5 million (17.5% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $18.5 million (28.1% of revenues), an increase of 23% compared with an EBITDA of $15.0 million (24.9% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year.    

Financial expense for the quarter was $2.7 million compared with a financial income of $2.8 million income in the third quarter of last year. The financial expenses were impacted significantly by the change in market capitalisation on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange of Saver-One, one of Ituran's early-stage mobility investments.

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $7.3 million (11.1% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.35, compared with $9.3 million (15.4% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.45.

Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2021, which excludes the non-cash financial impact related to Saver One was $9.6 million (or 14.6% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.46 compared with $6.0 million (or 10.0% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.29.

Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of 2021 was $11.5 million.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $67.0 million and debt of $34.6 million, amounting to a net cash of $32.4 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $78.8 million and debt of $54.5 million, amounting to a net cash of $24.3 million, as of December 31, 2020.

Dividend

For the third quarter of 2021, a dividend of $3.0 million was declared. This is in line with the Board's current policy of issuing at least $3 million on a quarterly basis.

Buy Back

On August 4, 2021, Ituran announced that it Board of Directors made the decision to continue executing on the $19 million remainder of a $25 million share buy-back program that was first announced in 2019. The buy back program commenced on August 25, 2021. The share repurchases, if any, are funded by available cash and repurchases of Ituran's ordinary shares under SEC Rule10b-18 terms.

Under the renewed program, Ituran purchased 71,000 shares for a total of $1.9 million until the end of September 30, 2021.

Conference Call Information

The Company will also be hosting a conference call later today, November 16, 2021 at 9am Eastern Time.

On the call, management will review and discuss the results, and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: 1 866 860 9642
ISRAEL Dial-in Number: 03 918 0609
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number:  +972 3 918 0609
at:
9:00am Eastern Time, 6:00am Pacific Time, 4:00pm Israel Time

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

Company Contact

Udi Mizrahi

udi_m@ituran.com

Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran

(Israel) +972 3 557 1348

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

ituran@gkir.com  

GK  Investor & Public Relations

(US) +1 212 378 8040

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


US dollars


 September 30, 

December 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020


(unaudited)








Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

62,947

72,183

Investments in marketable securities

4,015

6,663

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)

45,972

39,343

Other current assets

35,668

38,624

Inventories

26,334

22,622


174,936

179,435







Non- Current investments and other assets



Investments in affiliated companies

1,043

908

Investments in other companies

1,543

1,263

Other non-current assets

3,353

2,953

Deferred income taxes

12,135

11,910

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

15,374

13,558


33,448

30,592




Property and equipment, net

34,739

37,653




Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

3,476

5,548




Intangible assets, net

16,811

19,382




Goodwill

39,844

39,862

























Total assets

303,254

312,472







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)


US dollars


September 30,   

December 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020


(unaudited)


Current liabilities



Credit from banking institutions

17,659

20,388

Accounts payable

21,441

19,716

Deferred revenues

24,640

24,351

Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests

11,000

10,595

Other current liabilities

40,740

37,677


115,480

112,727







Non- Current liabilities



Long term loan

16,911

34,068

Liability for employee rights upon retirement

21,221

19,715

Deferred income taxes

2,091

2,494

Deferred revenues

8,603

8,536

Others non-current liabilities

2,355

2,341

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

1,169

2,692


52,350

69,846










Stockholders' equity

130,837

127,192

Non-controlling interests

4,587

2,707

Total equity

135,424

129,899
















Total liabilities and equity

303,254

312,472







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


US dollars

US dollars


Nine month period

ended September 30,

Three month period

ended September 30,

(in thousands except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenues:





Telematics services

140,873

137,185

48,311

44,478

Telematics products

59,655

44,829

17,390

15,851


200,528

182,014

65,701

60,329











Cost of revenues:





Telematics services

63,354

60,553

21,364

20,052

Telematics products

44,118

35,458

12,466

12,900


107,472

96,011

33,830

32,952
















Gross profit

93,056

86,003

31,871

27,377

Research and development expenses

10,168

9,959

3,327

2,654

Selling and marketing expenses

8,877

8,428

2,997

2,529

General and administrative expenses

33,725

37,635

11,720

11,636

Impairment of goodwill

-

10,508

-

-

Impairment of intangible assets and other expenses (income), net

(152)

3,712

(66)

12






Operating income

40,438

15,761

13,893

10,546

Other income (expense), net

(3)

5

-

2

Financing income (expense), net

(4,716)

3,651

(2,734)

2,788






Income before income tax

35,719

19,417

11,159

13,336

Income tax expenses

(9,055)

(8,595)

(3,337)

(3,778)

Share in gains (losses) of affiliated companies ,net

(39)

(858)

(18)

29






Net income for the period

26,625

9,964

7,804

9,587

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(1,944)

(663)

(492)

(320)

Net income attributable to the Company

24,681

9,301

7,312

9,267











Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders

1.19

0.45

0.35

0.45
















Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)

20,809

20,813

20,799

20,813











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


US dollars

US dollars


Nine month period

ended September 30,

Three month period

ended September 30,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities





Net income for the period

26,625

9,964

7,804

9,587

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

13,329

14,310

4,594

4,484

Interest and exchange rate differences on loans

-

(423)

(4)

119

Losses (gain) in respect of trading marketable securities

2,609

(11)

2,244

5

Gain in respect of investments in other companies

-

(4,948)

-

(3,424)

Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement

1,568

1,350

390

455

Share in losses (gains) of affiliated companies, net

39

858

18

(29)

Deferred income taxes

(794)

(1,244)

88

(875)

Capital loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment, net

(91)

118

(38)

31

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

(6,991)

1,505

(458)

(1,982)

Decrease in other current assets

3,008

4,647

1,976

1,698

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(4,088)

1,825

(5,317)

1,596

Increase in accounts payable

1,825

198

817

2,443

Decrease (increase) in deferred revenues

499

(5,521)

(1,364)

(1,811)

Increase in other current and non-current liabilities

1,524

7,453

781

1,275

Impairment of goodwill

-

10,508

-

-

Impairment of other intangible assets

-

3,661

-

-

Increase (decrease) in obligation for purchase non-controlling interests

686

(680)

-

18

Net cash provided by operating activities

39,748

43,570

11,531

13,590






Cash flows from investment activities





Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals

(1,857)

(790)

(353)

(427)

Capital expenditures

(11,246)

(7,506)

(4,427)

(1,927)

Investments in affiliated and other companies

(420)

(545)

-

(53)

Sale of marketable securities, net

-

269

-

269

Proceeds from (Investments in) deposits

(116)

(43)

(37)

(8)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

697

223

69

27

Net cash used in investment activities

(12,942)

(8,392)

(4,748)

(2,119)






Cash flows from financing activities





Short term credit from banking institutions, net

(149)

2,614

(66)

(46)

Repayment of long term loan

(19,173)

(13,353)

(4,191)

(4,551)

Purchase of shares from minority shareholders

-

(750)

-

-

Dividend paid

(12,904)

(9,967)

(2,804)

-

Dividend paid to non-controlling interest

(424)

(1,461)

(39)

(1,461)

Acquisition of company shares purchased by a wholly owned subsidiary

(1,870)

-

(1,870)

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(34,520)

(22,917)

(8,970)

(6,058)






Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,522)

(4,389)

(442)

(359)






Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(9,236)

7,872

(2,629)

5,054

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

72,183

53,964

65,576

56,782

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

62,947

61,836

62,947

61,836






In August 2021, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 3 million. The dividend was paid in October 2021

