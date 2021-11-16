Knowesis Adds Services to DoD Office of Inspector General Contracts

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowesis Inc. (Knowesis) was awarded two direct awards from the Department of Defense (DoD) Office of Inspector General (OIG) to add products and services to a current contract. These additions will provide integrated and optimized software for the existing OIG environment, as well as expertise to ensure the software is properly supported.

The goal of the OIG's Data Analytics Program is to increase the ability to identify and focus investigative resources on high-risk areas such as health and safety risks and fraud, waste, and abuse of DoD resources.

Knowesis will incorporate partner Cloudera and additional software platforms as required, and Knowesis experts will use computer-based analytical techniques and available DoD source data to address OIG internal control issues. Ultimately, Knowesis will provide the OIG with an accessible, integrated environment for predictive and descriptive modeling, data mining, text analytics, forecasting, optimization, simulation, and experimental design.

"Our team and expertise with these software platforms makes a compelling reason to expand engagements with our customer base," said Steve Flowers, Knowesis' Principal of Operations. "We're pleased to provide these additional services to the OIG."

Knowesis is a Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) providing a full range of professional consulting services to federal and state government agencies to include Computational Sciences, Information Management and Technology, Operations and Management, Policy and Program Evaluation, Scientific and Medical Research, and Communications. We currently support multiple entities within the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security and United States Agency for International Development.

Knowesis maintains offices in Fairfax, Virginia, with staff at locations across the United States. More information about the company can be found at https://www.knowesis-inc.com/ as well as on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

