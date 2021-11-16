Get the OG breakfast sandwich for 63 cents on Nov. 18, exclusively through the McDonald's app in honor of its 50th anniversary

McDonald's® USA Serves Up Popular Fan Hacks for the Egg McMuffin® to Enjoy with One-Day-Only Offer Get the OG breakfast sandwich for 63 cents on Nov. 18, exclusively through the McDonald's app in honor of its 50th anniversary

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There is nothing tastier than a freshly cracked egg on a toasted English Muffin, topped with real butter, delicious Canadian bacon and melty cheese…or is there?

McDonald's fans are always hacking menu items – especially the OG breakfast sandwich, the Egg McMuffin – and the ways to mix it up are endless. As McDonald's celebrates 50 years of this iconic breakfast sandwich, there’s no better time to try these twists than on Nov. 18, when the Egg McMuffin will be 63 cents on the McDonald’s app.

It's no secret McDonald's fans love to hack their favorite menu items to make their meals a little – extra – and that's especially true for the OG breakfast sandwich, the Egg McMuffin. From adding a McChicken patty and syrup for a DIY take on chicken & waffles, to swapping the English Muffins for two Hash Browns…the ways to mix it up are endless.

As we celebrate 50 years of this iconic breakfast sandwich, there's no better time for our fans to try these twists for themselves than on Thursday, Nov. 18, when we're offering the Egg McMuffin at a throwback price of 63 cents on the McDonald's app.

"The Egg McMuffin, the first-ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich, joined the McDonald's menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California, and customers have been getting creative with it ever since," said Molly McKenna, McDonald's Senior Director of Brand Communications. "It's been fun to see all the ways they've made it their own - whether it's adding some heat with salsa or sweetness with jam or combining it with the Sausage McMuffin, they're always innovating. I personally love to add a little heat to my Egg McMuffin."

The 63 cent Egg McMuffin offer will only be available on the McDonald's app during breakfast hours on Thursday, Nov. 18, so it's the perfect time for fans to try these hacks themselves. Customers can order the breakfast sandwich, and any add-ons, for carry out, Drive Thru or dine-in at participating restaurants.

So, whether you stick to your go-to Egg McMuffin order or try something new (bacon, egg, tomato, anyone?) – we're here for it!

