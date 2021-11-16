Support Underrepresented Youth in STEM and Donate to Calculated Genius this Giving Tuesday

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2021 As the holiday season approaches, so does the season of giving. This year, consider adding Calculated Genius, a Chicago-based STEM nonprofit, to your donation list. Calculated Genius was founded by engineer and entrepreneur Kimberly Moore of KDM Engineering in response to her own experiences of a lack of diversity in both engineering and business.

KDM Engineering Logo (PRNewsfoto/KDM Engineering)

"I founded Calculated Genius to change the face of engineering, in the hopes that future generations of women and minorities will never have to experience what it's like to be the only one in the room who looks and talks like them," said Kimberly Moore, President and Founder of KDM Engineering. "Due to COVID, we've had to cancel the annual Calculated Genius fundraising gala in 2020 and 2021, making Giving Tuesday an even more important fundraising opportunity."

Through a variety of programs and mentorship opportunities, Calculated Genius has supported hundreds of students this year, including a six-week virtual summer scholars program focused on introducing students to real-life applications of technology, engineering and entrepreneurship. The STEMINIST Scholarship program provided 17 high school senior women a total of $46,000 in college scholarships.

"In 2021, with the amazing support of our volunteers, we have shared the wonder and precision of engineering and computer science careers to 239 high school and college students across Chicago," said Kelley Francis, Executive Director of Calculated Genius. "With your support, we can continue creating viable career paths in the engineering industry for our diverse group of talented students!"

About KDM Engineering

KDM is one of the largest Black, woman-owned electrical engineering firms, focusing on power distribution design, gas distribution and telecommunications design. Headquartered in Chicago with branch offices on the east coast, KDM specializes in full-service engineering consulting and design, project management, utility coordination, drafting and permitting. An Engineer of Choice (EOC) for several large utilities, KDM is committed to re-engineering the future, together! Learn more at kdmengineering.com. Follow KDM on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Calculated Genius

Calculated Genius is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping underrepresented youth explore and connect to engineering, to inspire and support a brighter future. Calculated Genius provides STEM + programming, scholarships and mentorship, demonstrating through example a pathway to sustainable, rewarding and essential careers in STEM. Learn more at calculatedgenius.org. Follow CG on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KDM Engineering