U.S. News & World Report Announces the Best Vehicle Brand and Best CPO Program Awards

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled its Best Vehicle Brand awards and Best Certified Pre-Owned Program award for 2022. The Best Vehicle Brand awards, evaluating 36 brands, recognize industry-wide excellence for cars, SUVs, trucks and luxury vehicles. By highlighting the best brand in the four major segments of the automotive marketplace, the awards help consumers narrow their search for a new car. Drawing on data from the U.S. News Best Used Cars rankings and each auto brand's CPO program parameters, the Best Certified Pre-Owned Program award highlights the CPO program that offers buyers the most benefits.

The 2022 Best Vehicle Brand Winners

Honda : Best Car Brand

Honda wins the Best Car Brand award on the strength of the Civic, Insight, Accord and Accord Hybrid. All four models stand out above much of the competition in our rankings, with controlled driving dynamics, strong safety scores and competitive reliability ratings. These vehicles also impress when it comes to their interior accommodations, delivering the right balance of roominess, interior quality and straightforward tech features.

Hyundai : Best SUV Brand

With a lineup that includes recently updated SUVs, Hyundai wins the Best SUV Brand award for the second year in a row. There's a Hyundai SUV available for every buyer, with models that range from the large and luxurious Hyundai Palisade to the midsize Santa Fe, compact Tucson and subcompact Venue. Hyundai SUVs win points for offering the latest in driver assistance and infotainment technology at an affordable price.

Ram : Best Truck Brand

Ram wins the Best Truck Brand award on the strength of the Ram 1500, which is one of the few trucks on the market to make a case for itself as both a work vehicle and a daily driver. The Ram 1500 features a coil-spring rear suspension that makes it comfortable enough for commuting but capable enough for serious towing and hauling. The Ram interior features a top-notch infotainment system with intuitive controls and a huge touch screen. The interiors of high-end Ram trims feature materials that keep pace with what luxury SUVs offer.

Porsche : Best Luxury Brand

This is the seventh consecutive Best Luxury Brand win for Porsche. Though the brand is known for sports cars, Porsche offers a lineup of vehicles that effortlessly marry performance with upscale panache. Though almost any Porsche is at home on a racetrack, all models feature driver-focused interiors built with high-end materials and plenty of comfort.

"After you identify the type of vehicle that you want, it's important to find the brand that fits your needs," says Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "The Best Vehicle Brand awards recognize the automakers that produce the type of vehicle that best matches those consumer interests."

To determine the award winners, U.S. News Best Cars averaged the overall score of all the given brand's products in each award class. The brand with the highest overall average score was named the winner in the category. The overall scores come directly from the U.S. News Best Cars rankings, which are based on a combination of the consensus opinion of the automotive press, safety scores and reliability data.

The 2022 Best Certified Pre-Owned Program Winner

For the fifth consecutive year, Lexus is the Best Certified Pre-Owned Program award winner, based on its lengthy warranty coverage, its numerous program perks and the dependability record of its pre-owned vehicles.

"A well-deserved reputation for reliability makes Lexus vehicles an appealing choice among certified pre-owned cars," says Sharifi. "Lexus backs that assurance of dependability with an excellent CPO warranty, along with a list of program benefits that include a free loaner car and free maintenance visits."

The Lexus CPO warranty includes coverage for up to two years, with no mileage limit and no deductible. Lexus CPO buyers can also take advantage of free roadside assistance and a free loaner car, as well as four complimentary factory maintenance service visits in their first two years or 20,000 miles of ownership.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands , Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families . U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars , finding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance . U.S. News Best Cars had more than 86 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

