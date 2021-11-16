White Glove Adds Bloomin' Brands to Customers Educational Workshop at Restaurant Venues

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, a fintech marketing company specializing in client acquisition services for financial advisors and portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity today announced the corporate partnership with Bloomin' Brands, one of the world's largest casual dining companies. This partnership will allow White Glove clients to host their financial seminars at Bloomin' Brand locations.

White Glove is a tech-enabled marketing services company dedicated to helping financial advisors grow their business. (PRNewsfoto/White Glove)

White Glove has expanded their educational workshop offerings to now include "done-for-advisor" venue coordination for financial educational food seminars booked at Bloomin' Brand locations. These locations include private dining options at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Bonefish Grill, and Carrabba's Italian Grill.

"It is important that we continue to add value to our done for you marketing services and through this partnership, we are able to do just that. We are now able to diversify our venue selections and cater to advisors looking for venues outside of our traditional model, but still have access to our done-for-you model," said Gary Bailey, Senior VP of Sales at White Glove. "We understand our client demand for educational workshops to be hosted at restaurant venues, and with this partnership, we can deliver on what our clients need."

White Glove customers receive custom pre-set menus, private dining spaces for up to 60 guests, and A/V included at most locations. These services will save financial advisors time, money, and peace of mind, while allowing them to present to their clients.

To learn more about White Glove, visit www.whiteglove.com or call 844-949-9497.

About White Glove

White Glove is a tech-enabled marketing services company dedicated to helping financial advisors grow their business. White Glove's proprietary Done-For-You platform provides financial advisors access to successful marketing solutions to help get them in front of more clients. Through its core service offering of seminars, webinars, one-on-one workshops, social impression management, podcasts and other digital media, White Glove's Done-For-You model removes the stress from marketing and frees up time to allow financial advisors to do what they do best — service clients. White Glove's seminars and webinars are backed by a Quadruple Guarantee, meaning advisors pay only for performance.

Contact: Rebecca Steffens, rebecca.steffens@whiteglove.com

