Astrologers Ophira & Tali Edut of Astrostyle release "The AstroTwins' 2022 Horoscope: The Complete Yearly Guide for Every Zodiac Sign"

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned astrologers Ophira Edut and Tali Edut, together known as The AstroTwins, today released their latest book, The AstroTwins' 2022 Horoscope: The Complete Yearly Astrology Guide for Every Zodiac Sign. This intuitive and advice-packed guide helps readers — from the cosmically curious to the astrologically advanced — "plan it by the planets."

The AstroTwins' 2022 Horoscope, by identical twin sisters and ELLE Magazine official astrologers, is the ultimate yearly astrology guide for every zodiac sign--a perfect holiday gift for the horoscope lover in your life.

The AstroTwins' 2022 Horoscope begins with broad astrological insights and predictions about the state of the world—revealing trends in global health, finance, technology, markets, politics, relationships, and other key areas according to the stars.

There is a full calendar of major cosmic events for 2022 — including new moons, full moons, eclipses and retrogrades — followed by deep-diving forecasts for each of the 12 zodiac signs. Monthly hotspots earmark the most important dates for love and career.

"Life is more uncertain than ever, and it seems people have either become wildly reactive or frozen in place," says Ophira Edut, one-half of The AstroTwins and co-founder of the top astrology website Astrostyle.com. "Anger and fear are at an all-time high. With this map to the year ahead, we give our readers an actionable plan, and that helps to relieve anxiety. They gain a comforting sense of certainty to reboot their confidence and keep them inspired."

"Our role is like 'cosmic coaches,' helping steer people to the best choices for themselves, aligned with their 2022 stars," adds twin sister and co-founder Tali Edut. "The mindset shift that comes from our empowering approach to astrology can literally shape the outcome of a person's year, as well as their day-to-day choices. That ripple effect adds up to a major, lasting impact."

Over the past decade, The AstroTwins' nine previous annual horoscope books in the series have been filled with remarkably accurate predictions. Most notably, the authors forecasted a "black swan" economic event in 2020, supply-chain shortages, and the rise of cryptocurrency. Additionally, their books foretold of a social justice outpouring in the spring of 2020 that would parallel the 1963 Civil Rights March and the 1991 Los Angeles racial justice events.

The AstroTwins' 2022 Horoscope arrives as the world deals with uncertainty and unrest going into a second pandemic winter. Concurrently, interest in astrology is at an all-time-high. As younger generations' adherence to organized religion wanes, alternative forms of spirituality have grown — none more dramatically than astrology. Nearly one-third of all Americans believe in astrology, according to the Pew Research Center, and more than two-thirds of millennial women say they read their horoscopes daily.

"When the present moment is this chaotic, our only choice is to look to history and mystery," says Tali. "Our three decades of cosmic experience have proven this to be true time and again."

The AstroTwins' 2022 Horoscope is available in paperback and digital format at astrostyle.com/2022book. For Black Friday and holiday gifting, The AstroTwins are including a bonus bundle, which includes a complimentary ticket to their live January webinar "2022: Plan It By the Planets." The paperback can also be purchased from Amazon and other major and independent booksellers.

Ophira Edut and Tali Edut are professional astrologers who reach millions of followers every day through their #1-ranking horoscope site Astrostyle.com and their social followings on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. They are the official astrologers for ELLE Magazine–a partnership that is now in its second decade. Ophira and Tali bring the stars down to earth with their unique lifestyle and coaching-based approach to astrology. Bestselling authors, they've written a collection of books, including Astrostyle, Love Zodiac and the #1 Amazon bestseller Momstrology, as well as the series of self-published annual horoscope guides, of which this 2021 installment is the most recent. The AstroTwins have appeared on Good Morning America, The Today Show and also been covered in the New York Times, People Magazine and Vogue among many others. They have built a successful business a variety of recognized brands and, finally, have a successful private practice which includes many well-known celebrities as clients.

