Nippon Express (H.K.) Acquires GDP Certification for Company-owned Warehouse and Transport Services

TOKYO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (H.K.) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NEHK"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., obtained Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification effective Thursday, September 30, for its company-owned warehouse adjacent to Hong Kong's container terminal and for its transport services, evidencing its compliance with GDP standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals.

Photo1: Warehouse exterior

Photo2: Warehouse interior

Hong Kong is a major air and ocean cargo hub as well as an important base for scientific and technological development, and the construction of a pharmaceutical industry innovation model area scheduled for completion by 2035 is among the factors expected to drive greater need for higher-quality pharmaceutical logistics.

NEHK's warehouse is equipped with two temperature-controlled areas (total floor space: 69.5m2) that maintain temperatures in the 2 C-8 C (refrigerated storage) and 15 C-25 C (constant-temperature storage) ranges as well as a humidity-controlled antechamber to support customers' supply chains via storage operations and temperature-controlled transport services.

Nippon Express remains committed to enhancing its services to meet the increasingly sophisticated and diversified pharmaceutical transport needs of its customers, and the Company will continue to strengthen its efforts on behalf of the pharmaceutical industry, identified as a priority industry in its Medium-term Business Plan.

Name and address of certified facility

Name: NX-Pharma Solutions Hong Kong Temperature-Controlled Hub

Address: Unit H, 2/F., Warehouse Building, China Resources International Logistics Centre, 2 Tat Mei Road, Kwai Chung, New Territories, Hong Kong

