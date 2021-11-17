Odor-Eaters® Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Specific Lots of Odor-Eaters® Spray Powder and Odor-Eaters® Stink Stoppers® Spray Due to Benzene Contamination

Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odor-Eaters®, owned by Blistex Inc., is voluntarily recalling a total of forty-one lots of two Odor-Eaters® spray products to the consumer level due to the presence of benzene. Internal testing identified low levels of benzene contamination in specific lots of these aerosol products.

Risk Statement: Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. To date, Odor-Eaters® has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The affected Odor-Eaters® spray products are used as antifungal and foot odor-reducing agents and are packaged in aerosol cans. See table below for UPC, lot number and expiration dates. Refer to the image below for guidance on where to find the lot code details on the can. Forty-one lots of two Odor-Eaters® spray products (Odor-Eaters® Spray Powder and Odor-Eaters® Stink Stoppers® Spray) are impacted by this voluntary recall, specifically:

UPC

Product Description

Lot

Expiration Date

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D19K22

10/21

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D19K23

10/21

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D19M24

12/21

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D19M25

12/21

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D19M26

12/21

041388004112
041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)
ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)

D19M27
D19M27

12/21
12/21

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)

D19M28

12/21

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)

D19M29

12/21

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)

D19M30

12/21

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D20C01

03/22

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D20C02

03/22

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D20C03

03/22

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D20C04

03/22

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)

D20E05

05/22

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)

D20E06

05/22

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)

D20E07

05/22

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D20F08

06/22

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D20F09

06/22

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D20H10

08/22

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D20H11

08/22

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D20K13

10/22

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D20K14

10/22

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)

D20M15

12/22

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)

D20M16

12/22

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D21B01

02/23

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)

D21B02

02/23

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D21D03

04/23

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D21E04

05/23

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D21F04

05/23

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D21F05

06/23

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D21G01

07/23

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D21G02

07/23

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D21H03

08/23

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D21H04

08/23

041388004112

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

D21H05

08/23

041388006499

ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ)

041901

No expiry

041388006499

ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ)

041902

No expiry

041388006499

ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ)

041903

No expiry

041388006499

ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ)

041904

No expiry

041388006499

ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ)

041905

No expiry

041388006499

ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ)

051901

No expiry

The products were distributed nationwide in the United States through various retailers. Odor-Eaters® is notifying its retailers and distributors by letter and is arranging for returns of all voluntarily recalled lots of spray products. Consumers, distributors, and retailers that have product which is being recalled should stop using or selling these specific Odor-Eaters® spray products and dispose of them appropriately.

Beginning on November 18, 2021, at 8am (EST), consumers may access www.odoreatersrecall2021.com to request a product refund, as well as for product images, lot information, and additional information.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact 1-855-544-4821 with questions Monday to Friday from 8:00am-5pm (EST). Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these spray products. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of these lots of spray products may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

