Fresh Start Surgical Gifts Unveils Signage At The Fresh Start Clinic At Rady Children's Hospital As Tribute And In Partnership With Junior Seau Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is celebrating the longstanding support of the Junior Seau Foundation with the naming of the Fresh Start Clinic at Rady Children's Hospital Lobby in honor of Junior Seau and his dedication to the health and wellbeing of the children of San Diego.

Signage at the Fresh Start Clinic at Rady Children's Hospital as Tribute to Junior Seau

"There's no better partnership to make sure his memory & heartfelt mission to help kids stays alive," Shari Brasher .

Junior Seau became involved with Fresh Start in 1993 after becoming friends with Dr. Dennis Nigro, Founder of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts as well as Shari Brasher, CEO. He attended his first celebrity golf tournament, leading him to attend a surgery weekend, where Fresh Start's volunteer team of expert surgeons offer their medical care to children in need at absolutely no cost to the patient and their families. He immediately fell in love with the mission and supported every event he could. The Junior Seau Foundation has given more than $5 million to benefit the children of San Diego. This meaningful tribute is in honor of Junior Seau and his heartfelt support of Fresh Start for many years.

"The Seau Foundation is the perfect partnership focusing on the wellbeing of children. Junior was larger than life, and he loved Fresh Start because we make kids feel good about themselves, something that just came naturally with Junior," says Shari Brasher, CEO of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts. "There's no better partnership to make sure that his memory and his heartfelt mission to help kids stays alive."

Not only was Junior Seau a celebrated football player and one of the most respected and beloved players in San Diego Chargers franchise history, but also one of the most philanthropic athletes in San Diego history. The Junior Seau Foundation participates in coordinating and partnering with local charities to help the children of San Diego.

"We are so excited to unveil this meaningful tribute to Junior Seau and all of the amazing work he has done for the children of San Diego. Fresh Start Surgical Gifts was near to his heart and we look forward to seeing more of the lifechanging work they will do in the future," says Jim Barone, Junior Seau Foundation Board of Directors.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is dedicated to transforming the lives of disadvantaged youth with physical deformities by providing comprehensive reconstructive surgery at no cost to the patient and their family. All the medical professionals generously donate their time and talent to deliver much-needed medical care and one hundred percent of all financial contributions go directly toward the patients. Every dollar donated allows Fresh Start to gift five dollars in medical services.

For more information on Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, please visit FreshStart.org. For media inquiries, please contact PR@teaminnovision.com.

ABOUT FRESH START SURGICAL GIFTS

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens who have physical and cosmetic deformities through their gift of reconstructive surgery. Providing reconstructive, plastic and neurosurgeries for children across the U.S., Fresh Start's commitment to children extends far beyond medical care. The organization ensures their children will leave feeling more empowered than before. The impact Fresh Start has on their children's confidence, drive to receive an education and desire to make a difference goes unmatched. To learn more, visit FreshStart.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fresh Start Surgical Gifts