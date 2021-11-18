Proximo Medical Named Commercialization Partner for Acarix

LONGMONT, Colo., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proximo Medical, LLC, a business acceleration solution that addresses medical device commercialization challenges among startup and established medical device technologies looking to expand adoption in the U.S., today announced a partnership with Acarix, a Swedish medical device company that provides innovative solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD).

Proximo Medical has been named commercialization partner for Acarix. (PRNewsfoto/Proximo Medical)

The CADScor® System technology uses AI and a smart sensor to rule out CAD in patients experiencing symptoms of suspected CAD. It is a non-invasive assessment and provides results to heath care professionals and patients in less than 10 minutes.

With 9 out 10 patients undergoing CAD diagnostic testing not having CAD, the CADScor® System has significant potential in reducing millions of unnecessary, invasive, and costly diagnostic procedures and giving patients peace of mind. The CADScor® System received FDA De Novo clearance in 2020, and a CPT III code approval by AMA in October 2021.

"By partnering with Proximo Medical, we rapidly initiate the commercialization of the CADScor system in the U.S., immediately gaining market access and an experienced cardiovascular sales force with expertise in launching innovations in cardiovascular technology," states Per Persson, CEO, Acarix.

"Coronary Artery Disease is a major burden on the U.S. healthcare system, and the diagnostic pathways are costly and stressful for patients. The CADScor System is an innovative, ultrasensitive device designed to support a safe, reliable and affordable rule-out of significant CAD at early stages of the diagnostic pathway. Proximo is excited to bring this technology to select U.S. cities." comments Gabe Szabo, CEO Proximo Medical.

About Proximo Medical

Proximo Medical, LLC is a business acceleration solution that effectively and efficiently overcomes medical device commercialization challenges by providing start-ups and international medical device companies entering the U.S. market with market analysis, economic insights and a world-class sales team. We help bring innovative solutions to market, providing patients the best care in a cost-effective model. Proximo Medical also provides insights to venture capital and private equity groups on medical device technology. Visit ProximoMedical.com

About Acarix

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScor® system is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor system calculates a patient-specific CAD-score non-invasively in less than 10 minutes with 97% confidence. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Adviser of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Triandiflou

Phone: 719-352-5394

Email: amy.triandiflou@proximomedical.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Proximo Medical