Subaru Of America Inspires Hope For The Holidays With Ad Spots Commemorating The 2021 Subaru Share The Love® Event

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that to celebrate the launch of the 2021 Subaru Share the Love® Event, the automaker will debut a series of national advertising spots featuring the people, places and pets impacted by the philanthropy event over its 14-year-long run.

Highlighting the strength of the causes Subaru and Subaru owners love and support, the new series of ads spotlight each of the national charities which benefit from the Subaru Share the Love Event: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish ®, Meals on Wheels America and the National Park Foundation. The advertising also showcases the hometown charities – selected by Subaru retailers – which benefit from the Subaru Share the Love Event, as well as the impact of the automaker's work with Feeding America to help address food insecurity.

"Being more than a car company means stepping up for our communities, and the Subaru Share the Love Event is the culmination of a year spent striving to be a source of help, comfort and love for all those who interact with Subaru," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "Together with our retailer partners and valued Subaru community, we proudly kick off this 14th annual Subaru Share the Love Event. By the end of the campaign, we are hoping to have donated a cumulative $225 million to charities who touch the hearts of the Subaru community nationwide."

Representing the impact Subaru has helped to make on causes that matter most to its customers, the spots, created by Subaru of America with agency partner Carmichael Lynch, will run in :30 and :15 second formats on national television, as well as digital video platforms including Discovery+, Hulu and Peacock.

The creative features non-profit volunteers including retailers who help give back in their local communities, family members and those who have been positively impacted by the various organizations. Vignettes include:

Giving Back Anthem – During the pandemic, we at Subaru have provided more than 150 million meals to Feeding America, to ensure no one goes hungry. Our strong belief in giving back is why we created the Subaru Share the Love Event, and it's part of why we are More Than a Car Company ®.

The Largest Impact – The Subaru Share the Love Event is now in its 14th year, and we are the largest automotive donor to Make-A-Wish and Meals on Wheels, and the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA and the National Park Foundation. By the end of this year, we'll have donated more than $225 million to charity. During the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru will donate $250 to the charity of your choice when you purchase a new Subaru.

ASPCA – Through the Subaru Share the Love Event, the ASPCA has had a significant impact on the rescue, transport, well-being, and adoption of more than 74,000 animals across the country.

Make-A-Wish –Through the Subaru Share the Love Event, Make-A-Wish has granted the life-changing wishes of more than 2,700 kids with critical illnesses.

Meals on Wheels – Through the Subaru Share the Love Event, Meals on Wheels has helped deliver more than 2.5 million meals and friendly visits to America's seniors.

National Park Foundation – Through the Subaru Share the Love Event, the national park foundation is able to increase public awareness and engagement across our National Park System and provide critical funding to programs and projects in more than 400 national parks.

Hometown – Subaru retailers are dedicated to giving back in our local communities and have supported more than 1,600 hometown charities through more than $225 million in charitable donations.

These spots are available to view on the Subaru of America YouTube channel here: www.youtube.com/Subaru.

To start the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru of America will host a kickoff event for employees on November 18th. Employees from across the country will participate in various volunteer activities benefitting local organizations which complement the national campaign, including the Food Bank of South Jersey, the New Jersey Audubon Society, the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey, and Meals on Wheels through the Camden County, NJ office. Over 500 employees will participate in this event, with benefits spanning over 15 cities across the nation. Year-to-date, Subaru of America teammates have logged over 8,000 volunteer hours in 2021.

From November 18, 2021, through January 3, 2022, with every new Subaru purchased or leased at one of more than 600 participating Subaru retailers nationwide, Subaru will donate $250 to the customer's choice of charities:* The ASPCA®, Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and the National Park Foundation, or one of 794 hometown charities selected by Subaru retailers nationwide. For the sixth consecutive year, there will be no cap placed on the total donation from Subaru of America to the charitable partner organizations.

Additionally, more than 300 participating Subaru retailers will donate an additional $5 to their hometown charitable partners for every routine Subaru vehicle service visit from November 18, 2021, through January 3, 2022, throughout the Subaru Share the Love Event.

Subaru and its retailers have donated more than $200 million to national and hometown charities since the Subaru Share the Love Event started in 2008.

To learn more, visit: www.subaru.com/share

*Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 18, 2021, through January 3, 2022, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate an additional $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Subaru will donate a total of $5 to their registered Hometown Charities for every Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period. A routine visit includes customer payment of $5 or greater, or any service that includes a genuine Subaru oil filter. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 15, 2022. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc.

