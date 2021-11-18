Through the partnership, DigiThree will combine ThreeFold's peer-to-peer technology and the vast benefits of the DigiByte blockchain to protect and elevate enterprises into the digital future

ThreeFold and DigiCorp Labs Launch DigiThree Labs to Provide Secure and Private Metaverse-Ready Enterprise Solutions Through the partnership, DigiThree will combine ThreeFold's peer-to-peer technology and the vast benefits of the DigiByte blockchain to protect and elevate enterprises into the digital future

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiThree, a collaboration between ThreeFold Tech and DigiCorp Labs that combines decentralized, sustainable ThreeFold technology with the eight-year battle-tested DigiByte blockchain, has announced today the launch of their new website and their initial suite of solutions.

Under the new partnership, DigiThree will offer a suite of cloud-based solutions, built to help businesses accelerate seamless digital transformation, implement highly-secure processes and use the vast benefits of blockchain to secure and improve their processes. DigiThree will use DigiByte blockchain-secured authentication solutions like Secure ID and Passwordless Login and will provide enterprises practical applications of blockchain and decentralized cloud storage and compute technologies for real-world business requirements such as video conferencing, secured file management and storage services, and business-secure web browsing, as well as logging capabilities important for enterprise governance.

"I'm incredibly excited about the partnership we're building under DigiThree," says Kristof de Spiegeleer, Founder of ThreeFold and Advisor to DigiCorp Labs. "Combining the decentralized, quantum-safe ThreeFold technology with DigiByte's long-standing blockchain is the starting point of something incredibly unique. And with shared beliefs around decentralization, security, and privacy, DigiCorp Labs is the perfect partner to team up with in this endeavor."

Jozua Van Der Deijl, CEO of DigiCorp Labs said about the partnership, "The collaboration between DigiCorp Labs and ThreeFold Tech is a match made in Metaverse. The features of the ThreeFold grid combined with DigiByte blockchain technology generate all the necessary attributes for security, self-sovereignty and scalability, which are key elements needed for a decentralized metaverse."

Over the last decade there has been a substantial rise in the need for increased privacy and security as new vulnerabilities emerged from the shift to a more remote workforce which greatly expanded the cyber-attack surface and added numerous vulnerabilities for hackers to exploit from home offices. This has created a heightened need to keep users' digital assets safe.

To learn more about DigiThree, and the partnership between ThreeFold and DigiCorp Labs, visit https://www.digithreelabs.com.

ABOUT DIGITHREE LABS:

DigiThree Labs is a partnership between ThreeFold Tech and DigiCorp Labs, leveraging ThreeFold's decentralized cloud storage and compute technologies alongside the battle-tested DigiByte blockchain to provide enterprises with next-level security for a better tomorrow.

ABOUT THREEFOLD:

ThreeFold is the world's most advanced and fully decentralized peer-to-peer cloud infrastructure company ready to host all of humanity's digital workloads via smart contracts, removing the need of traditional IT. ThreeFold provides the missing layer for the metaverse, web2, web3, blockchain, cloud, and more.

ABOUT DIGICORP LABS:

DigiCorp Labs was created to deliver the DigiMetaverse, our blueprint to the inherently secure, people-centric, value creation-focused web of tomorrow. Our Three Elements – DigiThree, DigiLife, and DigiWare & DigiAcademy – allow us to focus on the diverse needs of enterprises, consumers and developers, bringing bespoke solutions designed to protect and elevate each audience into the digital future.

View original content:

SOURCE ThreeFold