C Spire opens new, customer-inspired retail store in north Jackson State-of-the-art building features firm's first drive through window for curbside pick up orders

JACKSON, Miss., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire celebrated the grand opening of its new 3,100 square foot, state-of-the-art retail store in north Jackson today by introducing the company's first fully equipped drive through section for same day curbside pick-up orders and other features offering customers a 21st century shopping experience.

"...this store's layout (includes) our first drive through window for same day curbside pick up orders" - Craig Jackson

The store, which is located near the U.S. Interstate 55 North freeway frontage road at 4864 I-55 North in Jackson, has been open for business since Monday, November 1 at the new location.

Store employees, community and business leaders and elected officials kicked off the grand opening at 10 a.m. and the location will feature giveaways, C Spire branded items and limited-time deals to commemorate the day, according to Craig Jackson, general manager of the company's wireless services division.

"We're excited to bring this store online as the layout is truly next generation with our first drive through window for same day curbside pick up orders and state-of-the-art security features for our staff and customers," Jackson said. "Shopping should be exciting, focused and help consumers get what they want quickly and efficiently. This store accomplishes that goal."

Jackson said the store also will have built-in stations with information and details on other products and services the company offers, including its game-changing fiber-based broadband internet and smart home and business services for consumers and enterprises.

Special offers include the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro for $5 a month with a qualifying trade in on C Spire' Everybody Deals plan. Another limited time offer features the iPhone 12 free with a qualifying trade in on the Everybody Deals plan. Visit the store between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to explore more deals and offers from C Spire.

Local business and government leaders praised C Spire for its continuing investment in the Jackson metropolitan area and for investing in the new retail location.

"C Spire is a great community partner and its continued confidence in the retail viability of local markets is an encouragement to all of us involved in promoting the growth and development of our regional economy," said Jeff Rent, president and CEO of the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership, which represents businesses with over 200,000 workers.

"We're looking forward to this new business serving as an anchor in north Jackson," said Ward 1 Jackson City Council member Ashby Foote. "C Spire has been a long-time partner in the economic growth and vitality of the city and this new store represents a much-needed shot in the arm."

For more details on the C Spire north Jackson retail store grand opening, please visit the company's special events page on Facebook at https://allevents.in/madison/c-spire-north-jackson-store-grand-opening/200021801043017 .

About C Spire

C Spire is a privately-held telecommunications and technology company driven to deliver the best experiences in wireless, fiber internet, and business IT solutions such as internet, VoIP, cloud and managed services. Read more news releases and announcements at cspire.com/news. For more information, visit cspire.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

