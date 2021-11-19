Teamsters United Slate Elected To 5-Year Term To Lead Union

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The O'Brien-Zuckerman Teamsters United slate has been elected to lead the international union for the next five years. The candidates for General President, General Secretary-Treasurer, International Vice Presidents At-Large, International Trustees and International Vice Presidents in the Central, Eastern, Southern and Western Regions were elected Thursday night in the 2021 Election of International Union Officers, according to unofficial results provided by the Office of the Election Supervisor. International Vice Presidents in the Canadian Region were elected by acclimation at the 2021 International Convention in June. The term of office begins in March 2022.

The 2022-2027 General Executive Board members are:

General President:

Sean O'Brien, President, Local 25, Boston, MA

General Secretary-Treasurer:

Fred Zuckerman, President, Local 89, Louisville, KY

International Vice Presidents At-Large:

Juan Campos, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 705, Chicago, IL

Greg Floyd, President, Local Union 237, New York, NY

Tony Jones, President, Local 413, Columbus, OH

John Palmer, Local 657, San Antonio, TX

James Wright, President, Local 822, Norfolk, VA

Joan Corey, Business Agent, Local 25, Boston, MA

Chris Griswold, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 986, Los Angeles, CA

Canadian Region Vice Presidents:

François LaPorte, President, Teamsters Canada, Laval, QC

Stan Hennessy, President, Local Union 31, Delta, BC

Craig McInnes, President, Local Union 938, Mississauga, ON

Central Region Vice Presidents:

Danny Avelyn, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 554, Omaha, NE

Tom Erickson, President, Local 120, Minneapolis, MN

Avral Thompson, Vice President, Local Union 89, Louisville, KY

Eastern Region Vice Presidents:

Rocco Calo, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 1150, Stratford, CT

Bill Hamilton, President, Local Union 107, Philadelphia, PA

Matt Taibi, President, Local 251, Providence, RI

Southern Region Vice Presidents:

Thor Johnson, Vice President, Local 79, Tampa, FL

Brent Taylor, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 745, Dallas, TX

Western Region Vice Presidents:

Mark Davison, President, Local 162, Portland, OR

Lindsay Dougherty, Recording Secretary, Local 399, Hollywood, CA

Peter Finn, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 856, San Francisco, CA

Rick Hicks, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 174, Seattle, WA

International Trustees:

Willie Ford, President, Local 71, Charlotte, NC

Dan Kane, Jr., President, Local 202, New York, NY

Vinnie Perrone, President, Local 804, New York, NY

The unofficial vote results can be viewed at www.ibtvote.org.

