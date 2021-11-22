Celebrity-Backed The Plug Drink Secures Exclusive Distribution Partnerships With Gopuff and BevMo! To Expand Recovery Beverage Business

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Functional recovery beverage company The Plug Drink (The Plug), backed by a list of top-notch celebrities and athletes, including Jack Harlow and Myles Turner, today announces its official launch through Gopuff, the go-to platform for delivery of consumers' everyday needs.

Celebrity-Backed The Plug Drink Secures Exclusive Distribution Partnerships With Gopuff, BevMo!, and Liquor Barn

Following its explosive growth recently through direct-to-consumer and major retailers in Southern California, The Plug will further expand across several key U.S. metro markets over the next few weeks in states, including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Kentucky, Texas, Indiana, California, Florida, and Nevada through this newly secured exclusive partnership.

This marks The Plug's first entry into the instant delivery space — an important target market that The Plug resonates with thanks to its vivid lifestyle brand positioning, endorsements from millennial celebrities, and healthy, plant-based formula that consists of 13 plants, flowers, fruit, coupled with the highest herbal concentration (3.6g) compared to other hydration products on the market.

As part of the distribution agreement, The Plug launched in nine BevMo! locations in Los Angeles. BevMo! is the largest alcohol retailer on the west coast, which was acquired by Gopuff in late 2020. The Plug will further expand across BevMo!'s 49 Southern California retail stores in total by the end of November 2021. In addition, by the end of this year The Plug will be available in Kentucky's leading alcoholic beverage retailer, Liquor Barn, which Gopuff acquired in June 2021.

Ray and Justin Kim, the brother duo who co-founded The Plug, say: "We are beyond thrilled to continue capitalizing on The Plug's growth momentum by partnering with Gopuff, BevMo!, and Liquor Barn. This is truly our first Major Big Box Win! The exclusive partnership allows us to leverage Gopuff's large consumer base through its app, and its strategic physical footprint for further expansion. We can't wait to bring our delicious products to every corner of the country soon."

Due to its high consumer demand, The Plug was recently selected among the Top Three Finalists by Clearco as one of the fastest and most innovative high-growth e-commerce companies. The team is humbled and honored to be selected among 950 applicants.

