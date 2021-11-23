One of the largest Fixed Wireless Broadband Deployments in the World Offers Reliable and Affordable Connectivity to Residential, Business and Enterprise Subscribers

Cambium Networks ePMP Fixed Wireless Technology Enables Lnet to Serve 60,000 Subscribers in Libya One of the largest Fixed Wireless Broadband Deployments in the World Offers Reliable and Affordable Connectivity to Residential, Business and Enterprise Subscribers

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced that Lnet has deployed ePMP™ fixed wireless broadband technology to connect more than 60,000 residential, business and enterprise customers in Libya. The ePMP network is composed of more than 1,500 Access Points (AP) installed on more than 250 tower locations and serves densely populated urban and suburban locations.

"We are proud to be one of the largest ePMP networks in the world, enabling Lnet to provide excellent quality services at an affordable cost," said Ahmed Kalush, CEO, Lnet. "Customers choose Lnet because we deliver what we promise at a reasonable price with a 24/7 tech support team monitoring the network thanks to cnMaestro™ network management capabilities."

Lnet started their deployment of Cambium Networks' ePMP equipment in 2015 when they replaced a system that could not scale or perform in noisy RF environments. The Lnet deployments are all in relatively densely populated suburban environments.

To succeed, Lnet had to overcome significant challenges and achieve:

Higher Capacity: Due to population density the service provider's towers are located very close to each other with an average distance of 1.5 KM between towers. With : Due to population density the service provider's towers are located very close to each other with an average distance of 1.5 KM between towers. With GPS synchronization and frequency re-use , the ePMP system is able to scale in dense environments, with many APs supporting 120 clients, five times the number possible with the previous solution. Superior Interference Tolerance: Many RF emitters in the urban environment create a high ambient noise level. With ePMP's : Many RF emitters in the urban environment create a high ambient noise level. With ePMP's smart beamforming antennas and intelligent filtering , the system blocks noise from outside the operating spectrum and uses dynamic filtering to block interference from adjacent channels. Reduced CAPEX: ePMP enables Lnet to support a significantly higher number of subscribers per Access Point. With less equipment, fewer towers, and lower maintenance they were able to reduce their costs and win in a competitive market.

"Lnet started out with low cost equipment from another supplier and found that it could not scale when the business grew," said Martin de la Serna, vice president of sales for Cambium Networks. "The ePMP system offers sophisticated GPS synchronization and smart antennas that provide solid communications in dense and noisy environments. In addition, ePMP does so while reducing the total cost of ownership."

Network management is easy with the cloud-based cnMaestro™ system that provides a unified view of the entire network via the cloud. The solution delivers reliable and secure connectivity for residential users, schools, enterprises, and industrial operations at a low total cost of ownership.

More details on the Lnet deployment are available in this case study.

Cambium Networks' full wireless fabric portfolio of solutions are available through its global network of partners.

About Lnet

Libyan International Company for Technology and Information Technology (LNET) Was established in early 2013, where it started contributing in the development of Libyan internet infrastructure, in a brief amount of time LNET was able to provide services covering a vast geographical area and with the trust and belief of LNET's customers the company became the largest private internet service provider in Libya in geographical presence and infrastructure size. And during these challenging times LNET was able to gain the confidence of Libyan community, from individuals and families to private businesses and public organizations, this is done through providing high quality and innovative internet solutions. LNET is thriving to reach all Libyan cities while committing to providing high quality internet services to all Libyan customers.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

