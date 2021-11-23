InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Air Freshener System for Households (TRO-368)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple and easy way to freshen the home with a pleasant fragrance," said one of two inventors, from Windsor, Ontario, Canada, "so we invented the TOTAL HOME FRESH. Our design eliminates the hassle of using manual sprays, candles and other types of environmental fragrances."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to distribute a pleasing fragrance throughout a household. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional air fresheners and sprays. As a result, it increases convenience and it could enhance the overall atmosphere of a room or household space. The invention features a simple design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-368, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

