Iowa Black-owned Business featured in Google's Shoppable Film

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Google has partnered with the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. to reimagine Black Friday as "Black-owned Friday" — a day that reimagines Black Friday, as a day to search, shop and support Black-owned businesses.

This year, Google worked with T-Pain (Grammy-winning artist and founder of Nappy Boy Entertainment) on a new original musical track for Black-owned Friday. The track features T-Pain and Normani and is brought to life in a shoppable film directed by award-winning director DAPS. The film features more than 100 products from 50+ Black-owned businesses, including Iowa business BLK & Bold, the first Black-owned, nationally distributed coffee brand. T-Pain has also penned a personal blog describing his passion for Black-owned businesses, including his own, Nappy Boy Entertainment.

BLK & Bold co-founders, Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson, use Google's digital tools to identify their business as Black-owned and added a Black-owned badge in their Google listing. Learn more about their business and use of Google tools in this YouTube video at https://youtu.be/foeA0CrrkGc.

According to a consumer survey that Google and the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. commissioned, 66% of consumers who actively support Black-owned businesses say they use digital tools to find them.

"We are honored that BLK & Bold coffee is represented in Google's shoppable film to celebrate Black-owned Friday," said Rod Johnson, co-founder of BLK & Bold. "Google continues to support businesses like ours through its digital tools and connect to people who are looking to support Black-owned businesses."

You can visit g.co/blackownedfriday to watch the shoppable film, explore and support all the featured Black businesses.

An online media kit has been developed with images from talent and products featured in the film, a list of businesses included and other assets around the film.

Google's data center in Council Bluffs came online in 2009. Since then, Google has invested more than $2.5 billion and established a long-term commitment to the state. Google employs more than 500 people at its Iowa facility and has awarded more than $2 million to local schools and nonprofits in Iowa. 163k Iowa businesses have connected with their customers through Google and Grow with Google has partnered with 160+ organizations in the state to train tens of thousands of Iowans on digital skills , including public libraries, chambers of commerce, and more. Google has supported STEM learning for 1K+ Iowa students through hands-on learning opportunities like the Anti-Gravity Games and CS First coding events.

Contact:

Jessica Maldonado

515-577-6388

jessica.maldonado@policyworksllc.com

View original content:

SOURCE Google