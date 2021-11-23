NearU Services Continues Expansion in Virginia with Acquisition of Leading Home Services Contractor, American Mechanical, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform, today announced the acquisition of American Mechanical, Inc. ("American Mechanical" or the "Company"), a well-established home services provider located in Virginia Beach, VA. American Mechanical will further bolster NearU's customer service capabilities and extend its portfolio of services in Virginia.

NearU Services is transforming the home services industry with a people-centric, process-driven, and technology-enabled approach. (PRNewsfoto/NearU)

"American Mechanical has been a proven leader in the Virginia Beach market for over four decades. The Company's focus on professionalism, honesty, and quality of work is very aligned with NearU's mission. John and his team have done an outstanding job establishing American Mechanical as the preferred home service provider in the Virginia Beach market and NearU is committed to take that legacy to greater heights. We warmly welcome the customers and very talented employees of American Mechanical to the rapidly growing NearU family. Our goal is to provide each employee the opportunities to grow and work in an environment and culture that is best in class. We are committed to bringing industry leading training and technology to the American Mechanical team with their team's and customers' experience at the top of our mind," said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU's Founder and CEO.

"In 1994, I decided to open an honest home services company, and American Mechanical was born. I've been in the home services industry for over 40 years now, and honesty, quality and fairness are still my number one priority. That is why I chose NearU as my transition partner, because of their fair and honest approach, and their commitment to and track record of taking excellent care of our customers and employees. The transition to NearU will allow us to continue servicing our customers the right way and provide our employees with the best opportunity to flourish. I could not be more excited for the future of this company as part of the NearU family," said John Cornett, Founder of American Mechanical.

Under NearU's ownership, the American Mechanical team will continue to operate under their current, reputed local brand. The Company will go on serving customers under the existing management team led by President, John Gordon and Director of Operations, Karen Hawkins. NearU's operations, finance, and marketing teams have a well-defined plan to propel American Mechanical to new heights in service to its employees and its customers.

Business Modification Group acted as a transaction advisor to American Mechanical. Patrick Lange, a Business Broker who specializes in the sale of home services companies, said, "As the home services industry goes through a wave of consolidation, NearU clearly stands out as a Preferred Buyer through their unique M&A leadership as well as fair, efficient, and transparent approach to deal making."

NearU continues to be well capitalized and is actively seeking other long-standing, highly reputable brands to join the rapidly growing NearU family.

About NearU:

NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

About American Mechanical, Inc.:

Since 1994, American Mechanical has provided the Virginia Beach, Virginia area with premium plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services. Founded on expertise and a relentless work ethic, American Mechanical has serviced thousands of residential and light commercial customers for their home services needs. More information is available at www.AmericanMechanicalVA.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Ashish Achlerkar

NearU Founder and CEO

(215) 341-7561

Ashish@NearU-Services.com

