Life Time Extends All-Access to More Than 100 Livestream Classes November 25-28 as Hybrid Wellness Takes Center Stage

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the season of giving with wellness top of mind, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) is giving thanks by extending complimentary all-access for everyone to experience its exclusive, signature workout classes via livestream at lifetime.life/thanksgivinglive.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. EST on Thanksgiving morning through Sunday at 4:30 p.m. EST, more than 100 livestream workout classes will be available featuring some of the company's top instructors from coast to coast. A variety of classes, including high-intensity cardio, yoga, dance, barre and cycle will be available to choose from throughout each day. This is the first time Life Time has made these live classes so readily available to everyone.

"Our vision at Life Time is to create a healthier and happier North America," said Bahram Akradi, Life Time founder, chairman and CEO. "We love that the holiday season starts with the combination of two words – thanks and giving – which we translate into taking the time to find happiness in giving. To bring this together, we're making our incredible performers and programs available to everyone with more than one hundred livestream classes for everyone to enjoy starting Thanksgiving Day."

With no app to download, credit card to input, or sign-in required, friends and family can experience Life Time classes live on the web from their phone, laptop or TV throughout the holiday weekend – anytime and from anywhere. Classes will be available during the following days/times (in EST):

Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 9:15 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Life Time's complimentary virtual workouts provide an opportunity to share time with loved ones this Thanksgiving weekend, as well as let out the holiday stress through exercise. People are encouraged to try different classes and discover a new favorite workout.

The classes offered are a part of Life Time's membership (both Digital and Club access). For more information, visit www.lifetime.life/join/digital-membership.html.

About Life Time®

Over nearly 30 years, Life Time has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 150 Life Time athletic resort destinations in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives. For more information visit www.lifetime.life.

