Xebra Announces that Mexican Supreme Court Sets Date of December 1st to Vote on Granting Xebra an Injunction to Commercialize Cannabis

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra") (CSE: XBRA) (FSE: 9YC), a cannabis company, announces that it has been informed that the Mexican Supreme Court will convene on Wednesday December 1st, 2021, to deliberate and vote on a claim by Xebra's wholly owned Mexican subsidiary, Desart MX, SA de CV ("DESART MX"), to obtain an injunction that could result in Xebra being positioned to hold an outright first-mover-advantage in the Mexican cannabidiol ("CBD") and cannabigerol ("CBG") market.

If an injunction is granted, Xebra could be authorized to operate irrespective of when, or whether or not, Mexico legalizes cannabis, and the injunction would apply only to Xebra.

Xebra believes Mexico has the potential to be one of the largest near-term country cannabis consumer markets in the world upon legalization of cannabis. Mexico is also within the North American free trade zone (USMCA), giving it considerable cultivation and product manufacturing cost advantages over Canada and the United States. Xebra is of the opinion that there is sufficient precedent with many agricultural crops and manufactured products, to suggest that there is a possibility that ultimately the majority of North American industrial scale cannabis production activity will occur in Mexico.

The upcoming hearing is the culmination of a three-year legal strategy, challenging the unconstitutionality of Mexican cannabis law. The claim successfully navigated lower-courts and is now scheduled for the Supreme Court on December 1st, 2021. The case is listed on the Supreme Court's official website (https://www.scjn.gob.mx/primera-sala/listas-para-sesion) as file number 355/2020, referencing Xebra's wholly owned Mexican subsidiary, DESART MX.

The claim filed by DESART MX with the Mexican Supreme Court for a constitutional injunction under the terms of Mexican Law would, if granted, provide the authorizations necessary to enable DESART MX to, import cannabis seeds into Mexico, cultivate and process cannabis with low levels of THC (under 1%), and could allow for the manufacture and sale of CBD and CBG, and associated products. In practical terms, it could allow for the commercialization of CBD and CBG derived from hemp. Export activities could also potentially be possible.

