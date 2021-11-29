Children of Fallen Patriots Introduces Crypto Fundraising Drive For Giving Tuesday

DULLES, Va., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, the non-profit organization on a mission to ensure that every child of a fallen military servicemember receives all necessary college funding, has enabled cryptocurrency donations for Giving Tuesday and beyond.

Cryptocurrency donations help unlock the full philanthropic impact of crypto by empowering nonprofit organizations like Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation to securely and compliantly accept donations. Taking advantage of the global generosity movement of #GivingTuesday while now accepting crypto through its fundraising efforts will strengthen the Foundation's ability to fund more educations and ensure the success of its scholars.

"At Children of Fallen Patriots, we work to honor the past while educating for the future," said David Kim, co-founder and CEO of Children of Fallen Patriots. "As we continue to look ahead in this digital-first world, it's becoming obvious that crypto donations today can directly impact the lives of children of servicemembers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country."

The rise in popularity of cryptocurrency and an increasing trend of donors shifting their support to charitable organizations online motivated the Foundation to leverage The Giving Block's technology, the leading crypto donation solution. Children of Fallen Patriots accepts over 50 forms of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ethereum on its website.

To support the military children of America's fallen heroes this Giving Tuesday through cryptocurrency donations or traditional giving, visit www.fallenpatriots.org .

About Children of Fallen Patriots

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation honors the sacrifices of our fallen military heroes by ensuring the success of their children through college education. Since 2002, we have provided over $50 million in support to over 2,100 military children from all branches who lost a parent in the line of duty. We estimate there are approximately 25,000 such children, and they will need $625 million to complete college. Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation has earned a Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator, and due to generous Board donations, 97% of third-party donations go to programs. Help today by visiting www.fallenpatriots.org.

